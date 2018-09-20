Take a tour of this amazing countryside home in Calderdale with stunning views

Have your say

An impressive Grade II listed home with a host of period features and far reaching countryside views is for sale in Ripponden.

Great House is a splendid country home set in a secluded location and dates back to 1624.

The accommodation is over two floors to include a spacious entrance hall and cloakroom.

The welcoming farmhouse kitchen benefits from granite topped units, a Belfast sink, Aga and integrated dishwasher.

A hallway leads to the impressive dining or family room with period stone fire place and mullion window.

Finishing off this floor is the lounge, garden room and utility room.

Upstairs are the four bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The master bedroom benefits from an ensuite and a dressing area, which could make a fifth bedroom.

Outside there is a driveway allowing parking for several vehicles and a stone outbuilding which is currently a stable.

There is a large lawn and a further grass area which would make the ideal space to grow fruit and vegetables.

The property benefits from stunning countryside views across the Ryburn Valley.

