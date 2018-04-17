The best penthouse in Yorkshire? Take a look inside £1.5m Harrogate apartment

This is a stunning four bedroom penthouse apartment arranged over two floors, providing unrivalled space and accommodation of impeccable quality and grandeur, occupying a fantastic location, close to The Stray and within easy walking distance of central Harrogate.

Occasionally, a property of exceptional quality comes to the market and the sale of this apartment is a perfect example having only been on the market once since it was registered.

The building has undergone a huge refurbishment program with work being completed on the roof, the gardens and the communal areas.

The apartment offers great space and will particularly appeal to those seeking high quality apartment living with the need for space being a high priority on their list of requirements.

The superbly proportioned accommodation is arranged over the second and third floors of this impressive Victorian building and extends to almost 3,700 sqft (341 sqm).

The second floor is configured with entertaining very much in mind with a central dining hall, large sitting room, club room and an impressive breakfast kitchen.

A study, a grand principal bedroom with an en suite shower room, guest bedroom and house bathroom also feature on this floor and contribute to a vast amount of lateral space with high ceilings throughout.

The apartment benefits from another floor of versatile living space with two bedrooms serviced by a shower room and an adjoining family room with office area. This is an ideal ancillary space for children or guests.

The current owner has obtained a pre-planning report from the planning department that, subject to the design, a lift would be allowed on the side of the building, where the current fire escape is.

There are communal gardens that surround the building. There is a single garage with a parking space in front. Additionally there are parking spaces at the front of the building for visitors to use.

