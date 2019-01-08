The Decor Forecast

What will the most fashionable homes be wearing this year? Sharon Dale reports

When the going gets tough, the tough turn to maximalism and the colour, pattern and textures it brings.

Delft wallpaper, �75 per roll, from Designers Guild

Psychologists might call it a distraction from Brexit uncertainty as it is an interiors trend this year. It might also help the economy in a small way. Maximalism means having more stuff, though in a curated rather than cluttered fashion.

Here are some of the key home fashion features for 2019:

*Bold wallpaper: Big, blowsy florals can be overwhelming but for a beautiful, painterly alternative look at Designers Guild papers. Delft Flower in duck egg. It costs £75 a roll from www.designersguild.co.uk. Or opt for a mural, which is usually just three wallpaper drops wide, for a striking centrepiece in the centre of a painted wall. Woodchipandmagnolia.co.uk has a good selection from £150. Little Greene’s London IV collection works wonderfully as does the inimitable and innovative Mini Moderns paper, www.minimoderns.com

*Colours: Dark blues and greens dominate and there is no doubting the cosy, cocooning effect they can have. Farrow & Ball’s Stiffkey and DeNimes blues have depth and quality and they work well with on trend muted yellows and with coral, which is Pantone’s colour of the year.

Leighton cushion with fringing, �30, frenchbedroomcompany.co.uk

*Passementerie: This is French for the art of making elaborate trimmings and edgings. Look for fringing and decorative trims on curtains, cushions and throws. You can easily add them to existing soft furnishings. VV Rouleaux specialise and its store in London’s Marylebone is an absolute treat but so is Duttons for Buttons, which has shops in Harrogate and York and trades online at www.duttonsforbuttons.co.uk. Don’t forget fabric and haberdashery stalls in Yorkshire markets.

*1970s: Vintage and new takes on Seventies sideboards, coffee tables and storage units abound. You can still find original G-Plan and McIntosh teak sideboards on eBay from £60 or for an updated version, see the exquisite Estate sideboard in oak, £999, which is in the new John Lewis collection.

Coloured bathroom suites, including shades that could be described as avocado, are also making a comeback, along with sheepskin and shagpile rugs, wicker, bamboo and cane furniture. To see how the latter translates to the 21st century, check out the black bamboo chairs and side tables from www.rockettstgeorge.co.uk

*Chrome: Copper, brass and gold have all had their moments over the past few years and now it’s the turn of chrome. To prevent it looking stark and cold, team it with warm colours and with earthy, natural materials such as wood and leather.

DeNimes blue by Farrow and Ball

Bauhaus: This year marks the centenary of the opening of the Bauhaus, a radical design school founded in Germany by architect Walter Gropius. It closed in 1933 but its legacy lives on in the design classics that emanated from the school, These include Marcel Breuer’s Wassily chair, named after artist Wassily Kandinsky.

The 100 year anniversary is being marked by a series of events, including the opening of the new Bauhaus Museum in Dessau, Germany. www.bauhaus-dessau.de