The stunning Churchfield House in Pudsey extends over 5,000 square feet and features five bedrooms, three spacious reception rooms and an open plan kitchen - and it's currently on the market for £750,000.

1. Open plan kitchen The bespoke kitchen features an attractive curved island unit with plenty of storage, a breakfast bar, self-cleaning Bosch oven, microwave, fridge, freezer and dishwasher. Rightmove/Fine & Country other Buy a Photo

2. Spacious living area The stylish living area features comfy seating, an STUV 30 log burner, snooker table and steps leading to a dining area which is set in the original alter. Rightmove/Fine & Country other Buy a Photo

3. Lounge The snug lounge area sits tucked underneath a grand beamed archway, with a beautiful stained glass window at the heart of the space. Rightmove/Fine & Country other Buy a Photo

4. Master bedroom suite The master bedroom suite boasts a feature fireplace, oak flooring, a steam shower and a freestanding copper bath, which stands under an arched window. Rightmove/Fine & Country other Buy a Photo

View more