Why now is the time to service and repair your boiler

People living in Yorkshire are the least likely to experience a boiler breakdown in their property compared to other regions in the UK, according to data collected over the past ten years by a national boiler repair specialist.

The figures, which have been compiled by Boiler Guide as part of its ‘Boilers on the Blink‘ campaign, found that just 4.3 per cent of properties in Yorkshire had experienced a boiler breakdown since 2009. Londoners, however, are most likely to experience a boiler break down with 6.1per cent.

The campaign aims to raise awareness around the benefits of getting boilers serviced, repaired or replaced in the summer rather than waiting for winter when costs can get considerably higher with longer waiting times for repairs.

Here is some advice from the founder of Boiler Guide, David Holmes, who has the following tips for homeowners.

Why are boiler services and repairs so important?

Even if your boiler seems to be working, it may not be doing so efficiently and if small issues are left without professional attention they can lead to complete breakdowns. If a boiler isn’t working to its full potential it won’t be heating your home effectively so you’ll probably be feeling cold in your home and turning the thermostat up to compensate making your heating bills more expensive. It could also become a serious safety risk if it starts to leak natural gas or the odourless carbon monoxide in your home.

How often should a boiler be serviced?

A boiler needs to be serviced every year (even if there are no obvious problems) to keep all its components in top good condition so the boiler can work efficiently and safely for as long as possible. You should think of a boiler like a car in the sense that an annual service means it will cost you less money to run and will prolong its lifespan. In addition, most boiler manufacturer warranties require an annual service to remain valid.

Why is summer the best time get a boiler serviced?

Summer is the best time to get your boiler serviced and any repairs taken care of for several reasons. Firstly, demand for heating engineers is lower during this time and so many companies offer more competitive prices and you should find it easier to get an appointment time that suits you. The boiler will need to be turned off while the work is carried out so if you have to go without heating and hot water, it makes much more sense to do it in the summer.

Small faults in boilers can be pushed to major breakdowns in winter when freezing temperatures cause pipes to freeze and, if a boiler breaks in winter, you will be without heating and hot water until it can be fixed. Getting things sorted ahead of the winter will give you real peace of mind that your boiler is in good condition before it’s tested by the freezing temperatures ahead.

How do you get the best deal?

Always find and compare at least two or three different quotes from Gas Safe registered engineers for gas boilers or OFTEC registered for oil boilers and ensure that they are highly recommended by previous customers.

However, bear in mind that the cheapest option is not always the best. If you can take the time to shop around, get advice from multiple engineers, family, friends and other consumers.

Boiler Guide helps homeowners find and compare boiler quotes from Gas Safe engineers.