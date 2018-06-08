Win a £1000 luxury divan set with Russell Dean

When the River Calder burst its banks in 2015, Russell Dean suffered catastrophic damage. Now it’s back - and even better.

A Mytholmroyd furniture store that was twice devastated by flooding has re-opened in a brand new building that’s bigger, more eco-friendly – and, crucially, flood-proof.

And to celebrate its re-opening, Russell Dean are offering Yorkshire Post readers the chance to win a luxury divan set worth over £1000.

The multi-million pound rebuild became necessary after the River Calder burst its banks in 2015, devastating Russell Dean’s historic building on Burnley Road, along with its contents, just two years after a similar catastrophe had required a major refurbishment.

“It could easily have been the end for the business – for a while, the future was very uncertain,” explained manager Alan Raybould.

“We were told that although our insurance company would pay out this time, they wouldn’t reinsure us, so reopening in the old building wasn’t an option!”

“We didn’t even own the building at the time, so we had a big decision to make – should we relocate, which would have been a lot cheaper, or make a commitment to stay in Mytholmroyd?”

However, the shop - which opened in its Burnley Road site in 1960 - had loyal customers and good relations with the community, so the company decided the investment was worth it.

Now, Alan and his staff are delighted with the new eco-friendly design that has raised the shop up on stilts, which not only protects the shop from flooding but also provides sheltered car parking for customers.

“Not everyone is happy with the new look but we couldn’t build something that was 300 years old,” said Alan.

“However, everyone who has come into the shop has been really impressed. The interior design is stunning and it’s double the floor size we had before.

“We now have the biggest selection of furniture you’ll find in a 40-mile radius and we’ve been able to add a new carpet and floorcovering department.

“Even if you don’t want to buy something, come and have a look!”

We realise some local residents have been inconvenienced by the work and we’d like to thank them for their patience.

“It’s been a long time coming, but we think it’s worth it!”

The eco-friendly building has an ultra-modern air cooling system, using automated vents, rather than energy-guzzling air conditioning - and all the lighting is also LED to reduce energy used.

“A huge amount of thought and effort has gone into the new building and we’re very pleased with it,” said Alan.

Sadly, the original owner of the store, Russell Dean, died before the building was finished but, says Alan, he was shown the plans and pleased to know his name would live on in the modern shop.

