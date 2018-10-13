Winners of the Yorkshire Residential Property Awards

The 2018 Yorkshire Residential Property Awards have proved that this region’s got talent. Sharon Dale reports.

A sensational self-build home handcrafted by a couple in their twenties and a company that clinched the largest single forward funding deal in the history of the UK build-to-rent market were among the winners at the Yorkshire Residential Property Awards 2018.

The Climate Innovation District in Leeds being built by CITU

The event, held at Bowcliffe Hall on Thursday this week with Gethin Jones as guest presenter, proved that the region’s property industry is rich in talent, innovation and expertise.

The best in the business were rewarded and the awards evening also helped Variety, the children’s charity, raise funds for its work with disabled and disadvantaged children in Yorkshire. Variety organise the annual event, which this year was sponsored by Womble Bond Dickinson; Hampshire Trust Bank; DS Emotion; Edward Architecture; Quod; Walker Morris; Hungate; Yorkshire Post; CEG; Moda Living and Manning Stainton.

Chair of Variety Yorkshire Elaine Owen says: “This event is an important fixture in the calendar of Yorkshire’s residential property businesses and the connection to Variety is hugely important. The charity has been overwhelmed by support from the industry.

“Over the last two years, the Residential Property Awards has raised over £200,000 and every single penny has gone to help the children that need it most in our region.”

An artist's impression of the SOYO scheme by Moda, which won Deal of the Year

And the winners are:

Best Innovation Project: Climate Innovation District, Citu

The Climate Innovation District at Leeds South Bank, on the edge of the city centre, is set to be the largest sustainable development in the UK. with 515 eco-friendly homes, offices, leisure facilities and a pioneering home-building factory. The contemporary properties are based on highly energy-efficient and cheap to run.

*Best Small Development: Spinning Acres, Pickard Properties

Chris Thompson founder of Citu, far left, outside his Leeds homebuilding factory CITU Works.

Spinning Acres is a £40m build to rent village in the Far Headingley area of Leeds.

The first phase features townhouses, a coach house and a stable conversion and offers some of the finest rental accommodation available in the city. The plan is to have a mix of houses, flats and an over 65s development, which will create a mixed community.

*Best Large Development: Victoria Gardens, Stonebridge Homes

After being left empty and falling into disrepair, the former Leeds Girls High School has been converted into apartments. The smart looking development also has new-build apartments and townhouses.

Teresa Galley, winner of best small agent

*Best Regeneration Project for Housing: Garnett Wharfe, Barratt David Wilson Homes

This is a brownfield regeneration project by a river. Clever design enabled the conversion of a derelict paper mill, despite it being partially in a flood zone. The flooding issue was overcome by elevating the houses and creating a flood flow route. Two Archimedes screws were installed and help produce more than 1,000 megawatt hours of electricity per year, making the development carbon neutral.

*Best Residential Consultancy/Advisory Practice: Allsop LLP

Renowned for its depth of knowledge and the advice it offers, Allsop has a market-leading reputation for personal service and integrity.

Its Yorkshire office has valuation, agency, auction and property management services and covers residential investment, build to rent, student and residential land markets.

*Best Design Project: Atcost House, Bramhall Blenkharn Architects

Atcost House was designed by Bramhall Blenkharn architects, This is true self-build and is testament to the skill and tenacity of Philip Coe, 25, a cabinet maker, and his partner Flo. He constructed and crafted almost every inch of the property on a budget of £80,000.

*Best Residential Developer of the Year: Duchy Homes

From just five houses and a turnover of £2.4 million in its first year of building, the business has grown to a forecasted 68 houses and £28.2 million turnover this year. Duchy Homes work at the top end of the market and has an innovative and successful customer care policy. It also sponsors apprentices.

*Best Small Agency: Galley Properties

This respected Doncaster-based sales and lettings agency is thriving despite difficult market conditions. It did this with zero debt while continuing to invest. It now has a leading sales market share in target postcodes and its sales times are significantly faster than the Doncaster average. It also has a large and successful rental portfolio with minimal rental voids.

*Best Large Agency: Simon Blyth Estate Agents

Established by Simon Blyth in Honley in 1990. The company now has eight branches across the region and employs 50 people. It is established as a market leader thanks to good, old-fashioned service and use of the latest technology.

*Deal of the Year: SOYO, Moda Living Ltd

Moda has closed the largest single forward funding deal in the history of the UK build-to-rent market. It will finance 5,000 units valued at £1.6bn. They include Moda’s New York Square development at Quarry Hill, Leeds, which will form part of the new SOYO district. Work starts in January 2019 on the first 515 apartments.

*One To Watch: Andrew Windress, ID Planning

Andrew has been instrumental in growing the business, particularly in the build-to-rent market. One of his specialist areas is Section 106 of the Planning Act. His knowledge of this has helped unlock land for development.

*Property Personality of the Year

With an aversion to what he refers to as “Noddy houses”, Chris Thompson has always shunned a conventional approach to property development. He is an explorer who enjoys bold, innovative, eco-friendly ventures in unlikely locations.

His company, Citu, embarked on its first big project in 2004 when he was just 26 years old. Now he is set to change the face of Leeds city centre as work on the Climate Innovation District gets underway.