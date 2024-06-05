I tried a silent hairdressers where there’s no chit chat unless you ask for it

“Are you going anywhere nice?” “Got any holidays planned?” “Have you heard about…” insert gossip here.

Yes, a trip to the hairdressers is normally layered with chitchat, noise of other customers, commercial radio blasting through the speakers and of course the sound cutting, snipping and drying.

At one Yorkshire hairdressers’ you can ask for a silent appointment in ‘The Quiet Room’ upstairs - where you can even have the mirror covered up.

We sent one of our roving reporters, Sophie Mei Lan Malin, to experience The Quiet Room inside Opal Hair Salon in Ossett.

I’m often out and about interviewing people on the street or filming the news headlines and people wrongly assume that I like to talk.

The truth is I prefer talking to cameras and having purpose-driven conversations and learning facts because I despise idle chit chat.

Whether you’re neurodivergent like me, an introvert or perhaps you just want some peace and quiet in the hairdressers this new wave of salons are offering silent appointments - and people opting in is no surprise to me.

It’s a relief that some hair salons are finally hearing some of their clients’ needs.

Inside The Quiet Room

That said, I'd not yet tried a salon offering this service. I liked the idea of having a quiet appointment and listening into other peoples’ conversations.

Basically because I can then zone out when I want to whereas when I’m having ‘quiet time,’ a notification or an idle question can feel like a punch in the face or sometimes actually worse.

For others however, I know chit-chat can be a solace and help to combat loneliness, so how does a hairdresser navigate this?

Opal Hair in Ossett, on the outskirts of Wakefield and Leeds is fully inclusive, vegan friendly and a “safe space.”

The Quiet Room is upstairs in Opal Hair Salon

I’d first had a cut from Natasha Richardson of Opal Hair at home during lockdown so when I discovered she’d opened a salon with a room upstairs for silent appointments I was keen to try it out.

First things first, I still needed a spoken consultation before I headed upstairs.

I’d already asked on message prior for a silent appointment because I thought the British in me would feel too impolite to ask for one face to face, although when interviewing Natasha she said she finds it worse if a customer doesn’t feel comfortable enough to ask for what they want.

That said, I'm a people pleaser. I even struggle to instruct someone I’m paying in case I offend.

I was coming for a cut and blow dry but most of all personally and professionally I wanted to try out the “silent treatment.”

On arrival, I noticed the fidget toys on the coffee table as well as the rainbow colours which tend to signify somewhere is LGBTQ+ friendly or welcoming to people with additional needs.

“We try to be inclusive to everyone, regardless of gender, identity and needs,” said owner Natasha.

The 33-year-old, from West Yorkshire, said she wanted to set up a salon for people like her who found the noise too much and wanted a place to choose their non-gendered hair cut.

“I’ve always worked in busy salons and found the noise too much,” she said. “I thought if I was a customer I’d just like somewhere quiet to relax and get my haircut.”

Then when Natasha met her now husband who is trans, he shared his bad experience at a mainstream salon.

“Before my husband Chris’ transition he was told that he couldn’t have a short back and sides because he was a woman,” she said.

“It was a horrible experience for him before he met me but I know what some salons can be like. I also have ADHD and struggle with all the distractions of a regular salon.”

Following lockdown, Natasha made it her mission to create somewhere that people could have whatever they wanted.

She also wanted to keep the salon calm and tranquil and give people the option to go into the quiet room upstairs.

“It’s also a private place because I get a lot of people who want wigs fitting,” she added.

Since Natasha opened her salon two years ago, she has had people come from near and far for this service.

She said: “People search for places where they can feel safe and not judged. Some are shy and opt for quiet appointments until they know me and feel ready for the main salon and others just want somewhere to come that’s quiet.”

So, what’s the etiquette?

“The customer talks when they want to and I obviously reply and show interest but I don’t ask many questions to extend the conversation past what they’re comfortable with,” said Natasha.

We headed upstairs to The Quiet Room. It’s full of greenery and a mini seating area as well as a place to fit wigs and hair pieces.

While I had the mirror uncovered because I had a few more interview questions to ask I realised that if I were to come again I would ask for it covered to fully relax.

I see my face enough on camera, this would be a break. A break from talking too.

Finally I had a choice of music, I thought I best let Natasha choose rather than ask for my geeky podcasts. There were things to colour in, fidget toys and magazines.

Natasha let me make myself at home as well as serving hot drinks.

The big difference from my home is her salon is clean and tidy and I only had two out of the normal five kids with me. Bliss.

My favourite pastime is sitting writing on my phone or laptop. I’m rarely on my devices replying to messages because I turn all my notifications off to avoid distractions - which is a bit like this space upstairs.

It wasn’t awkward as I’d feared, especially when I realised I can talk if I want to.

For me, sitting back and trying to relax however, involves me zoning out, listening to podcasts, writing and getting pampered without the hassle of socialising and interacting.

“You can also have an appointment downstairs in the future,” added Natasha. “People can change their minds.”

When it comes to a pampering appointment from nails to a sports massage I’m going to ask for the silent treatment where possible.

I can certainly see why more people are searching for such salons because rather than avoid getting their hair cut or feeling anxious, this could be the perfect solution. It’s having the option to socialise if that boosts you or the option to be quiet.

Knowing I had the option is empowering because people assume each other's needs but we’re all individuals, it’s about choice.