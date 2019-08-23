Impressive Aston Martins given first outing at motoring landmark

Two cars which would surely impress James Bond have been given their first outings at one of British motoring’s key landmarks.

The Aston Martin Valhalla – seen on this page – and Valkyrie – on the cover – are exceptional new models born from the marque’s collaboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

They were put through their paces at the luxury British marque’s official development facility at Silverstone by high performance test driver, Chris Goodwin.

While Aston Martin Valkyrie delivered its stunning debut as part of this year’s British Grand Prix earlier this year, its closely related Valhalla sibling has until now been solely shown in static guise after wowing the crowds upon its unveiling at this year’s Geneva Motor Show.

The ‘dynamic concept’ car signals the next step on the journey towards delivering the first of these exceptional hypercars. Though making greater concessions to practicality and road use,

Valhalla remains true to the uncompromising engineering ethos laid down by its bigger brother. Aston Martin is quiet on price but £875,000 for Valhalla has been reported.

Benefitting from genuine state-of-the-art Formula One technology and unrivalled active aerodynamics, Valhalla is set to deliver equally impressive levels of handling performance. Powered by a bespoke Aston Martin V6 twin-turbo engine, Aston Martin Valhalla will surpass figures shown in today’s hypercar world, underlining its own elite status.

Strictly limited to 500 coupes worldwide, the programme remains oversubscribed as Aston Martin continues to handpick the final lucky customers who will have the opportunity to own this extraordinary machine.

In contrast, the sold-out Aston Martin Valkyrie’s testing programme continues apace with the first customer delivery scheduled for later this year, when the model will claim its unrivalled position at the top of the automotive arena. Lagonda was founded in 1899 and Aston Martin in 1913. The brands came together in 1947 when they were bought by the late Yorkshire businessman Sir David Brown.