Yorkshire music legends the Kaiser Chiefs have announced a huge UK tour - but their will be no homecoming for the Leeds favourites.
The band have revealed a new album and UK tour for 2019 – but the scheduled list of dates doesn’t include any in the lads' home county of Yorkshire.
The tour, in support of their seventh album, will visit adjoining Lancashire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire – meaning Yorkshire fans will have to travel to see Ricky Wilson and his band in concert.
The indie veterans will follow up 2016’s Stay Together with a new record due in the new year along with a 20-date UK tour.
Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday September 21.
Thursday January 24, 2019 – GLASGOW Barrowland
Friday January 25, 2019 – NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE O2 Academy Newcastle
Saturday January 26, 2019 – LIVERPOOL Uni Mountford Hall
Monday January 28, 2019 – LINCOLN Engine Sheds
Tuesday January 29, 2019 – CARLISLE Sands Cetnre
Thursday January 31, 2019 – BLACKBURN King Georges Hall
Friday February 1, 2019 – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo
Saturday February 2, 2019 – BIRMINGHAM O2 Academy Birmingham
Monday February 4, 2019 – LLANDUDNO Venure Cymru
Tuesday February 5, 2019 – BATH Pavilion
Wednesday February 6, 2019 – READING Hexagon
Friday February 8, 2019 – LONDON O2 Academy Brixton
Saturday February 9, 2019 – STOKE Victoria Hall
Sunday February 10, 2019 – NORWICH UEA
Tuesday February 12, 2019 – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange
Wednesday February 13, 2019 – NOTTINGHAM Rock City
Friday February 15, 2019 – EXETER Uni Great Hall
Saturday February 16, 2019 – SOUTHAMPTON Guilhall
Sunday February 17, 2019 – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion
Tuesday February 19, 2019 – MARGATE Winter Gardens
Wednesday February 20, 2019 – BAXHILL De La Warr Pavilion
