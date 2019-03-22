Leeds Great British Bake Off star Kim-Joy to release first cookbook

Have your say

Leeds Bake Off star Kim-Joy has announced that she is releasing her first cookbook.

The baking show finalist announced that she will be releasing her first cookery book 'Baking with Kim-Joy'.

Announcing the news on Twitter, she said: "I am SOOO EXCITED to finally be able to share with you that my book ‘Baking with Kim-Joy’ is available NOW to pre-order on Amazon!

"I’ve loved the process and can’t wait for you to see it - it’s full of colourful bakes and happiness!"

The new cookbook is described as being full of glitter, rainbows and woodland creatures.

-> The top 8 Mother’s Day spa breaks

It will teach you how to make basic cakes, biscuits, fillings and frosting but also more elaborate bakes.

These include iced biscuit creatures, llama cookies, a cat paradise cake, a panda-madeleine and a choux-bun turtle.

Kim Joy, 27, is from Leeds and lives in the city with her partner. She was born in Belgium to an English father and Malaysian–Chinese mother.

She grew up in London, went to University in Bristol and is now living in Leeds.

She was a runner up in series 9 of the popular baking show, losing out to Rahul Mandal from Rotheram.

Her book is available to preorder and costs £18

It will be released on Thursday, August 22.

-> Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive Sir Gary Verity quits after 'expenses' investigation

