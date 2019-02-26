Leeds Trinity offering night of discounts and sales for working people in Leeds

Have your say

It’s good news for Leeds workers if this month’s payday wage is burning a hole in your pocket.

Trinity Leeds shopping centre has announced a new event designed specifically for working people in Leeds.

The ‘Work Perk Wednesday’ event is a night of discounts in shops and food outlets exclusively for the hard workers of Leeds.

There will be 40 offers to choose from and includes high street shops like Marks & Spencer, Warehouse, Boots, and Victoria’s Secret.

Restaurants who have signed up for the event include upmarket The Alchemist, french restaurant Cote Brasserie and popular chicken shop Nando’s.

In Trinity Kitchen there will be 30% off of PizzaLuxe, 25% off of Chicago Rib Shack and burrito restaurant Tortilla will give anyone who buys a burrito a free drink and tortilla chips.

There are also some quirkier perks to be found. If you've smashed your phone, now is the time to have it fixed as iSmash are offering 25% off iPhone repairs, whereas medical clinic goodskindays are offering 10% off of injectables.

It may also be the right time to book your summer holidays as the Virgin Holidays shop has exclusive deals for the event.

Dan Wharton, Marketing Manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “Our first ever Work Perk Wednesday is designed to reward our hard-earned workers in and around Leeds with exclusive offers and discounts – from winding down over dinner and drinks to a spot of retail therapy.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to our first event next Wednesday, once their shift has ended.”

The first 200 people to head to the Customer Service Lounge from 5pm onwards on Wednesday 6th March will take away a £5 Trinity Leeds gift card to spend on the night. This is on a first come, first served basis.

You must sign up for a ‘Work Perk Pass’ to attend the event.

Registration is now open online for the pass on the Trinity Leeds website.

The event takes place on Wednesday, March 6. It is open from 5pm to 7pm.

