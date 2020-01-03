Look inside this £1.16m house in North Leeds complete with games room, gym and sauna
Take a look inside this £1.16m house in North Leeds which is complete with a games room, gym and sauna.
The five-bedroom house sits in the village of East Keswick, perfectly located between Harrogate, Wetherby and Leeds. It is on sale for a cool £1,165,000 on Zoopla.
The five-bedroom house sits in the village of East Keswick in North Leeds.
The large open plan kitchen is tastefully decorated.
The large dining room table seats eight people and sits under a large window to allow in the sunlight.
Another view of the spacious kitchen-diner.
