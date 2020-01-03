Look inside this £1.16m house in North Leeds complete with games room, gym and sauna

Take a look inside this 1.16m house in North Leeds which is complete with a games room, gym and sauna.

Take a look inside this £1.16m house in North Leeds which is complete with a games room, gym and sauna.

The five-bedroom house sits in the village of East Keswick, perfectly located between Harrogate, Wetherby and Leeds. It is on sale for a cool £1,165,000 on Zoopla.

1. East Mount

The large open plan kitchen is tastefully decorated.

2. East Mount

The large dining room table seats eight people and sits under a large window to allow in the sunlight.

3. East Mount

Another view of the spacious kitchen-diner.

4. East Mount

