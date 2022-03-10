Heating oil crisis: when should I buy heating oil and can I protect my heating oil from theft?

Heating oil prices have soared owing to volatility in the oil market casued by Russia's invasion of Ukraine making the commodity in high demand and at risk of theft.

During the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, as commuters stayed at home and jets were grounded, oil prices dropped to mere pennies per litre - between 15 and 20 pence - however war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed by the world on Russian gas and oil has sent the oil market into a tailspin.

Boiler Juice, an online marketplace that claims to find you the cheapest possible price for heating oil using comparison technology - the self-proclaimed market leader in heating oil supplies - had prices in and around the £2 per litre mark this week for a minimum of 500 litres. But it is warning customers that: "Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused the oil market to become unstable and volatile, impacting crude oil prices in the UK." It adds: "This means pricing and availability are majorly affected."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On its website, it offers 100 litres - enough to last no more than a month for most families - for £205.

The answer isn't straight forward and - at least in the short term - it will be expensive. If you need to top up your heating oil, it is highly likely that you will pay well in excess of £1.50 per litre so if you are fortunate enough to have plenty in supply, you'd be well advised to be patient. There are providers that offer saving plan options allowing you to set up a standing order to help manage the cost.

How much tax do I pay on heating oil?

Fuel duty rates vary:

Petrol, diesel, biodiesel and bioethanol, for every litre you buy you pay 57.95 pence tax per litre to inland revenue.

One of the most effective ways of heating your home efficiently is to turn down those thermostats. With spring in the air, many will be able to switch off their boilers altogether but those that cannot should just take a moment to turn down the thermostat to help save you significant amounts of money.

LPG for every litre you buy you pay 32p tax.

Natural gas - often used as fuel in vehicles (biogas, for example) is 25p per litre in tax.

For every litre of heating oil - kerosene - you buy, the government takes 10p in tax which, if removed, would help make one of those 100 litre top up bottles of oil - currently on offer for £205 - £185 provided retailers passed on all of the saving to the customer.

What if someone steals my heating oil?

Sadly, heating oil will be targeted by criminals owing to its soaring value. The first thing to do is call your home insurance provider and check with them. Not all insurance policies cover the cost of replacing the lost oil so you must check.

Can I protect my oil from theft?

Oil tank alarms: the answer is yes, but that comes with its own risks. You can buy alarms that monitor the oil level and should a sudden drop in levels occur, you will be alerted, however, you should think very carefully about confronting criminals in the act.

Oil tank locks: you can also buy padlocks and chains to secure the lid to your oil tank, however, we do know that many oil thiefs will - should the tank be locked - punch holes in the tank to drain the oil, potentially leaving you with no oil, plus the cost of a new tank. Again, do check with your home insurance provider as some will not insure the oil if the tank is not locked.

Can I use red diesel in my boiler?