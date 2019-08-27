Old House, New Home crew visit Pocklington holiday spot during TV shoot

A television crew paid a visit to a holiday resort in Pocklington as filming took place for a new series.

The Darwin Escapes-owned Kilnwick Percy Resort & Golf Club welcomed the team from the hit Channel 4 series Old House, New Home last week.

Presenter George Clarke stayed at the resort during the crew's filming of a house in the village for the show, which focuses on transforming older houses into new modern homes and will be shown as part of the fifth series of the programme.

They also used the countryside background on the resort to film some shots which will be used in the series.

General manager Daniel Littlewood said: “It was great to have George staying with us. A number of staff really enjoy his programmes so when we found out he was staying with us to film in the local area, we were all excited.

“George and the crew said they had an enjoyable night's sleep in our Hotel Pods, they were all super friendly and happy to pose for photos."

Mr Clarke is an architect, builder and lecturer and is also known for fronting other Channel 4 shows including George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces and The Home Show.

Series four of Old House, New Home was shown on Channel 4 this June and is now available on demand on All 4.

