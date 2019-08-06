Hesketh Hall in Boltby, near Thirsk, is set in seven acres with a tennis court, gardens, orchard a paddock, a lake and woodland

One of Yorkshire's most idyllic country houses is for sale

Hesketh Hall in Boltby, near Thirsk, has stylish interiors and spectacular views. The Yorkshire Post takes a look inside

Interior designer Sophie Kirk and her husband, Charlie, are downsizing but sad to leave beautiful Hesketh Hall, which has six bedrooms, a courtyard office, a two-bedroom flat, a three-bedroom holiday cottage, garage, stables, barn, gardens, tennis court, a lake and ponds set in seven acres. It is £1.95m and for sale with www.blenkinandco.com

The spacious entrance hall with a wood-burning stove

1. The hall story

The spacious entrance hall with a wood-burning stove
Blenkin and Co.
other
Buy a Photo
The kitchen boasts an oil-fired Aga and a wood-burning stove

2. Country kitchen

The kitchen boasts an oil-fired Aga and a wood-burning stove
Blenkin and Co.
other
Buy a Photo
The large living kitchen has cabinets by The Main Company, which is based in Green Hammerton

3. Light-filled living kitchen

The large living kitchen has cabinets by The Main Company, which is based in Green Hammerton
Blenkin and Co.
other
Buy a Photo
The formal dining room with a south-facing bay window

4. Dine in style

The formal dining room with a south-facing bay window
Blenkin and Co.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3