One of Yorkshire's most idyllic country houses is for sale
Hesketh Hall in Boltby, near Thirsk, has stylish interiors and spectacular views. The Yorkshire Post takes a look inside
Interior designer Sophie Kirk and her husband, Charlie, are downsizing but sad to leave beautiful Hesketh Hall, which has six bedrooms, a courtyard office, a two-bedroom flat, a three-bedroom holiday cottage, garage, stables, barn, gardens, tennis court, a lake and ponds set in seven acres. It is £1.95m and for sale with www.blenkinandco.com
1. The hall story
The spacious entrance hall with a wood-burning stove