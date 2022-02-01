LuxuryHotel.com has conducted a study according to Instagram hashtag data and the length of the UK’s most popular beaches to find out the 10 beaches with the highest ‘hashtags per metre’.

Cornwall’s Kynance Cove has been named the UK’s most Instagrammable beach with 54,847 hashtags on Instagram with a length of 200 metres.

In second place is Brighton Beach, one of the most famous seaside resorts with 913,050 hashtags on Instagram. It is also one of the longest beaches on the list sitting at three miles in length.

Kynance Cove, Cornwall. (Pic credit: Matt Cardy / Getty Images)

Fistral Beach in Cornwall came in third place with 128.41 hashtags per metre and Scarborough Beach in North Yorkshire came in fourth place with 126.02 hashtags per metre.

Below is a full list of the ranking of the UK’s most popular beaches on Instagram.

Botany Bay, Kent, came in fifth place with 112.39 hashtags per metre.

Seagrove Beach, Isle of Wight, came in sixth place with 112.23 hashtags per metre.

Porthcurno Beach, Cornwall, came in seventh place with 80.14 hashtags per metre.

Bigbury-on-Sea, Devon, came in eighth place with 77.08 hashtags per metre.

Durdle Door Beach, Dorset, came in ninth place with 66.01 hashtags per metre.