Best areas in Leeds to go for a relaxing walk with family and friends - from Harewood House to Temple Newsam

2. Roundhay Park

With multiple maps for the many paths and trails, Roundhay Park is a popular place for a nice stroll with the family. It has been named as one of the region’s leading green spaces in the Good Parks Guide. Roundhay has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,531 reviews. The address is: Mansion Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, LS8 2HH.

Photo: Tony Johnson