Best places in Leeds to go for a walk with family and friends - from Harewood House to Temple Newsam

1. Golden Acre Park
The beautiful park is well known for its circular lakeside walk, vast gardens and charming cafes. Golden Acre Park includes gardens and plant collections, parkland, lakes, streams, ponds, woodland and a cafe with outdoor seating and wheelchair access. It has a rating of four and a half stars with 693 reviews. The address is: Otley Road, Bramhope, Leeds, LS16 8BQ.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Roundhay Park
With multiple maps for the many paths and trails, Roundhay Park is a popular place for a nice stroll with the family. It has been named as one of the region’s leading green spaces in the Good Parks Guide. Roundhay has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,531 reviews. The address is: Mansion Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, LS8 2HH.
Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Kirkstall Abbey
The Abbey was founded in 1152 by a community of Cistercian monks from Fountains Abbey and is one of the most complete Cistercian monasteries in Britain. The Grade I listed building and park has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,191 reviews. The address is: Abbey Road, Kirkstall, Leeds, LS5 3EH.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Temple Newsam
Explore the Tudor-Jacobean mansion which is brimming with hidden treasures, rare breed farm animals and beautiful grounds and gardens. Temple Newsam has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,155 reviews. The address is: Temple Newsam Road, Leeds, LS15 0AE.
Photo: Gary Longbottom