Luckily, there are lots of places in North Yorkshire that tick this box, so we have selected 11 of the best places in the county to walk your dog according to TripAdvisor.
1. Filey Beach
According to reviews, the vast landscape of the beach and the long cliff walks are perfect for dog walkers. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,530 reviews.
Photo: James Hardisty
2. Peasholm Park
With its wildlife, streams and gardens, Peasholm Park has been rated high by families and visitors with dogs. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 5,084 reviews.
Photo: Steve Bambridge
3. Bolton Abbey
Despite having a rule that all dogs must be on the lead, dog owners have loved the Abbey for walking their dogs. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,876 reviews.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
4. Falling Foss
Its stunning views and tranquil waterfall walks have been a huge hit with dog walkers. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 836 reviews.
Photo: Richard Ponter