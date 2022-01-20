Whitby Abbey. (Pic credit: Marisa Cashill)

Best places in North Yorkshire to walk your dog - from beaches and reservoirs to parks and gardens

It’s Walk Your Dog Month in January and in North Yorkshire there are plenty of stunning beaches, reservoirs, gardens and parks to go for a relaxing walk with your dog.

By Liana Jacob
Thursday, 20th January 2022, 1:25 pm
Updated Thursday, 20th January 2022, 2:54 pm

Space is an important factor to consider when taking your dog out for a walk, so they can roam around freely and get the exercise they need.

Luckily, there are lots of places in North Yorkshire that tick this box, so we have selected 11 of the best places in the county to walk your dog according to TripAdvisor.

1. Filey Beach

According to reviews, the vast landscape of the beach and the long cliff walks are perfect for dog walkers. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 2,530 reviews.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Peasholm Park

With its wildlife, streams and gardens, Peasholm Park has been rated high by families and visitors with dogs. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 5,084 reviews.

Photo: Steve Bambridge

3. Bolton Abbey

Despite having a rule that all dogs must be on the lead, dog owners have loved the Abbey for walking their dogs. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,876 reviews.

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

4. Falling Foss

Its stunning views and tranquil waterfall walks have been a huge hit with dog walkers. It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 836 reviews.

Photo: Richard Ponter

North YorkshireSpaceTripAdvisor
