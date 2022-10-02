The autumn season is that time of year when birds migrate, leaves change colour and fall to the ground and the temperature cools.
The beautiful seasonal changes make for a scenic route for a nice walk and Yorkshire is no exception.
1. Fountains Abbey
Whether you are in the mood for a relaxing stroll from the abbey ruins to the water garden or you’d like to wander along the high ride path to the stunning view of the Temple of Piety, Fountains Abbey is a great place to take in autumn landscapes.
Photo: Lindsey Parnaby / Getty Images
2. Nostell
As nature’s colours change to hues of gold, amber and crimson, you can take a walk in Nostell through the parkland. Here you can enjoy the blissful views from Obelisk Lodge and observe the growth of fungi in the woodlands and appreciate the vibrant colours of flowers in the Menagerie Garden.
Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe
3. Beningbrough Hall, Gallery and Gardens
The beautiful colours of the dahlias and asters in the south border are a sight to behold. Along with deep crimson ornamental vines on the walled gardens and the orange hues of the ripening pumpkins and trees, Beningbrough Hall is very popular for autumn walks.
Photo: Gary Longbottom
4. Wentworth Castle Gardens
This venue is covered in autumn colours and is considered one of the most Instagrammable places in Yorkshire according to the National Trust. You can wander towards Lady Lucy’s Walk to take lots of autumn pictures.
Photo: Tony Johnson