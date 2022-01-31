Snowden, Wales, came first place in the list of popular walks in the UK. (Pic credit: Matthew Cattell / Getty Images)

Walking can be a great way to get some exercise, clear the mind and appreciate what this country has to offer without having to spend a penny.

Retailer, Sealskinz, has polled the most searched for walking routes in the UK, which reveals which walks are consistently popular amongst the public.

Whether it’s a challenging hike up a mountain or a light riverside stroll, the survey proves just how popular the UK is for walks and trails.

Snowdon in Wales has proven to be the most popular as it tops the list, with more than four million people looking for routes up the mountain.

Ben Nevis, the highest mountain in Scotland came in second place and Scafell Pike, England, is third in the list.

Yorkshire’s own, Brimham Rocks came in eighth place and the retailer also found that UK ramblers prefer routes by water, with the majority of the top 10 passing by rivers, reservoirs or coastline.

The top 10 of the most popular walking routes are as follows:

1. Snowden, Wales

2. Ben Nevis, Scotland

3. Scafell Pike, Lake District

4. Helvellyn, Lake District

5. Mam Tor, Derbyshire

6. Ingleton Falls Trail, Lancashire

7. Malvern Hills, Worcestershire

8. Brimham Rocks, North Yorkshire

9. West Highland Way, Scotland

10. Old Harry Rocks, Dorset

Expectedly, August was found as the busiest time of year for hikers, with December, January and February being much quieter, which is likely due to colder and wetter weather conditions.

Director of Sealskinz, James Moody, suggests some useful tips for how to be prepared for all types of weather.

“It’s important to keep your feet, hands and head warm and dry when outdoors during the winter season to avoid discomfort and illness. Investing in waterproof socks, gloves and hats for any time of year is advisable as the UK’s weather can be unpredictable,” he said.

“Many people believe the more layers, the better, but it’s more effective to have less layers made from efficient materials. Wool is best as it’s durable and a great insulator to help keep you warm and dry, plus it can also stay warm even when wet.