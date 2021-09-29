Coast to Coast path near Yorkshire Shepherdess' Ravenseat farm resurfaced by volunteers

The historic path between the Irish Sea and the North Sea passes through three National Parks, The Lake District, Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors..

It also winds through Ravenseat, the home of Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and her large family. The mother-of-nine has previously spoken of how she would help walkers passing her farm with drinks and food, helping them on their way but also helping her become well known.

It eventually led to the Channel 5 series Our Yorkshire Farm, focusing on the family's life in rural North Yorkshire.

Inspecting the new surface, from left to right, were Area Ranger Michael Briggs, HF Holidays walk leader Richard Tolley and HF members Lynne Connor from Wimbledon, Jane Harris from Oxfordshire, Deborah Evans from London, Tony and Pat Miller from Kent, and Helen Allen from Grantham.

A team of rangers and volunteers have now resurfaced a 110-metre section of the path which is often waterlogged. The work has been carried out thanks to a £7,000 donation from guided walking company HF Holidays.

The re-surfacing works in Upper Swaledale have coincided with news that a formal proposal is to be brought forward to designate the Coast to Coast footpath as a National Trail.

Swaledale Area Ranger at the National Park Authority, Michael Briggs, said: “It often surprises people to learn that the Coast to Coast (C2C) route isn’t part of the family of National Trails. We need to maintain it alongside all the other public rights of way in the National Park. This is where organisations such as HF Holidays play a vital role. Time and again HF have been more than willing to generously contribute to our work.

“We like to build things to last and help protect the fragile peat environment this section of the C2C passes through. The path is now more resistant to increasing footfall. The C2C brings a steady stream of people to the local businesses along the route, so it’s become an important asset for Swaledale.”

HF Holidays walk leader, Richard Tolley, a former resident of Kirkby Stephen now living in Rutland, said: “Wainwright’s Coast to Coast route is a popular classic trail for HF Holidays guests and leaders and we always try to help protect and improve the countryside where we walk.