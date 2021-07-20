Driffield Show is back with some new events this year after taking a year off due to the pandemic.

The popular event was one of the casualties of coronavirus last year and did not go ahead in 2020 as planned, however, it’s back for two days this week.

When is the Driffield Show?

The agricultural event will commence over two days, tomorrow (July 21) and Thursday, July 22 from 9am to 5pm.

What’s on?

Families and friends can enjoy an array of fun activities and indulge in the food hall, where attendees will find a variety of local, national and international cuisine.

Activities range from a popular dog show to an equestrian section where you can attend the Local Ridden Ponies event and the Show Jumping classes.

Collaborating with Woolley & Parks Estate Agents, the show will also be hosting the Bolddogs Motorsports - a freestyle motor stunt display show which will be performed on both days.

Some other exciting events include a school garden challenge, horticulture and handicraft classes, a Heavy Horse and livestock section and the celebrated Great Driffield Radio Activity Arena show.

How much are the tickets?

Tickets are available to buy in advance for both dates on the website. However, it is worth bearing in mind that tomorrow’s tickets are sold out, and attendance numbers for Thursday will be restricted to ensure covid-19 guidelines are followed.

Here are the advance ticket prices:

Adults (16+)

£13.00

Child (12-15)

£6.00

Children under 12 (U12) can attend free if accompanied by an adult. The maximum number of U12 tickets when bought with at least one Adult ticket is three.

How can I get there?

You can travel to the show by using the East Yorkshire Bus Service 121 which will drop you directly outside the showgrounds.