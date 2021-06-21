Fans can expect fast-paced racing from the club’s two racing championships, the Pirelli Ferrari formula classic and the Ferrari Club Racing Series

The inaugural Pirelli Ferrari Club Competizione weekend, hosted by the Ferrari Owners’ Club of Great Britain at the North Yorkshire circuit, will celebrate all things Italian on Saturday, June 26, and Sunday, June 27.

Fans can expect fast-paced racing from the club’s two racing championships, the Pirelli Ferrari formula classic and the Ferrari Club Racing Series. The former caters for a wide range of production models from Ferrari’s distinguished history, whilst the Ferrari Club Racing Series features more recent Challenge racing variants – up to the 488 Challenge – battling on track for victory.

There will also be action from the Alfa Romeo Championship, and the Northern Saloon and Sportscar Championship.

Not all the track time will be for the racers though, with club members able to drive their road cars on-track as part of the Pista Day programme

Not all the track time will be for the racers though, with club members able to drive their road cars on-track as part of the Pista Day programme.

Elsewhere in the circuit timetable, there will be parade laps and static displays, and you can enjoy partner displays from JT600. Social distancing will apply.

“As competitive motorsport recommences across the UK, the Ferrari Owners’ Club of Great Britain is proud to be bringing the very best ‘Competizione’ to the North of England at Croft, not to mention unique and stunning car displays, great hospitality and family entertainment,” said Christian Mineeff, chairman of the Ferrari Owners’ Club of Great Britain. “We’re anticipating both member and non-member Ferraris from across Europe to join us in celebrating the essence of the marque – sporting success – as well as welcoming spectators to revel in the fun and action of our weekend.”

On Sunday morning the paddock will swell even further with the arrival of the club’s GT Tour, part of a two-day road tour for members.

The Pirelli Ferrari Club Competizione is supported by Ferrari Financial Services, in association with Charles Stanley Wealth Managers, Lockton Performance and JCT600

Both days of the Club Competizione event are open to the public as well as Club members and competitors, with a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere. Tickets start from just £15 per day – don’t delay and book your advance tickets online asap at www.croftcircuit.co.uk

Please note that ticket sales on the gate are not allowed due to the current circumstances.