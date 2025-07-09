I tried paddle boarding in my local canal, I was shocked by what I found

Paddleboarding is one of the fastest-growing sports in the UK, with paddleboard groups popping up all over. Our reporter Sophie Mei Lan went down to her local canal to try it out.

Paddleboarding has been all over my social media feed since lockdown.

I tried it once at North Yorkshire Water Park, where you hire a board, paddle, life jacket, wetsuit, and helmet.

I enjoyed it but I had assumed you could only paddleboard at a designated water sports site with all the professional gear.

Sophie Mei Lan has a go at paddleboarding in Fall Ings Lock

I’ve not done it since, and it’s a bit of a trek for me to get to Scarborough.

I hadn’t realised that even amateur paddleboarding enthusiasts like me could do it on the canal until I started following closely on Facebook about SUP (Stand Up Paddling Boarding) at Leeds Dock.

When Appletree Community Garden, Wakefield, invited me as part of their women’s group at Fall Ings Lock, which is on my doorstep, I had to try it out.

We take our canals and rivers for granted, and I certainly do. Tucked away behind Doncaster Road is Fall Ings Lock, a pocket of tranquillity.

Fall Ings Lock

George, from the Canal and River Trust, and Jed, from Leeds Beckett University, were running the free session for our group.

We were given a board, a paddle, and a life jacket before Jed instructed us how to paddleboard and stand up if we wanted to.

I normally get bored listening to instructions at the likes of Laser Quest and go-karting, where you’re usually stuck in some dark room watching a screen. Here, however, is a beautiful place to walk, sit and even listen to instructions.

Before we knew it, I was in.

Canal and River trust organised the sessions with Appletree Community Garden

We spent an hour playing around on our boards, paddling along the canal, and seeing Yorkshire from a different perspective.

Most of our group had never been to the canal or tried paddleboarding.

It was super accessible for everyone, with the relaxing nature of the water allaying any nerves, without the cost of sailing.

My husband and I have dreamed of having a boat one day to go travelling on weekends, but the cost of the boat and the mooring cost each year is sky high.

With paddleboarding, you can go along to a local club and join in or simply get a license from the Canal and River Trust, which only costs between £29-£60 per year.

All you have to do is join Paddle UK, where you can buy the licence and insurance.