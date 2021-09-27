Man throws a pumpkin into the air. (Pic credit: Neil Cross)

The autumn season inspires so many great activities that help you to appreciate the colour-changing seasonal environment.

Pumpkin picking is a great way to prepare for Halloween while also having the time of your life with your family and friends.

We have compiled a list of the best pumpkin patches in Yorkshire you can visit with the family.

Cannon Hall Farm, Barnsley

The pumpkin farm has been named the Best Large Visitor Attraction in the White Rose Awards.

You will be surrounded by scenic views of the rolling pennine foothills, along with animals for the children to keenly observe.

It runs from October 16 to October 31.

Stockeld Park, Wetherby

The adventure park is packed with fun activities for all members of the family to enjoy, one being the pumpkin patch where you can soak up the autumnal air.

There are thousands of pumpkins available for picking in the meadow. Grab a wheelbarrow and hunt down your favourite pumpkin.

The event runs from October 23 to October 31.

Boston Park Farm, Doncaster

This is pumpkin picking - with a twist. Hunt for the pumpkins in the Maize Maze, where children and adults can search for hidden pumpkins and make their own lanterns.

You can also carve your carefully picked pumpkin in a pumpkin patch.

With the animal trail, cafe and outdoor play areas, there’s always something to do at this farm.

The pumpkin hunt event runs from October 16 to October 29, then during the days of October 29, 30 and 31, they will host a trick or treat-style activity with torchlights.

Spilmans Pick Your Own Pumpkins, Thirsk

There are tons of activities to do at this family-run farm.

The pumpkin patch is 10 acres big and there are many other stations where you and your family can enjoy a Halloween-themed adventure.

The site has a Carving Barn next to the pumpkin patch, a Pick Your Own Pumpkin Tent, in case you prefer not to get your hands dirty on the patch, a Corn Cannon, where you can blast corn out of a cannon.

It also has a Pumpkin Slingshot and Castle, fairground rides, including bumper carr, tractor rides and a Bale Mountain.

It will open on the following dates:

October 2 and 3

October 9 and 10

October 16 and 17

October 22 to 31

Pre-booking is essential.

The Balloon Tree Farm Shop, York

From late September this farm hosts a Pick Your Own Pumpkin event where you can take your family or friends to explore the land, using wheelbarrows to avoid carrying the pumpkins around with you.

From squash to gourds, this farm has all the ingredients for a fun day out with the family.

The event will start from October 25 and you don’t need to pre-book.

Horsforth Pick Your Own

To create the perfect Halloween setting, witches and skeletons can be found around the fields as well as pumpkins of all different shapes and sizes - perfect for taking pictures.

You can also buy a carving kit before you are led to the carving station, where you can carve them as a family.

The event will begin from October 8 and booking in advance is required.

Farmer Copleys Pumpkin Experience, Pontefract

For this year, the organisers at the farm have grown 130,000 pumpkins across more than 27 different varieties including Baby Bear, Munchkin, Atlantic Giant, Racer, Cinderella, Howden, Casperita, Goosebump and Pumpkin Rouge.

They advise you to look out for the Blue Crown Princes as they are deemed the most delicious to eat.

This event is truly an experience as the festival includes a tractor ride, Birds of Prey shows, Archery, Vintage Rides, storytime, face painting, riverside paint-a-pot, a daily fancy dress competition and so much more.