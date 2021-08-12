Take a look at these six youth football clubs in Yorkshire. (Pic credit: Press Association Images)

There are many prestigious youth clubs for aspiring footballers here in Yorkshire - a jumping off point for reaching the next Olympic event.

The UK Pro Academy, Leeds

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This club is located in Burley and offers training programmes designed to match professional club academies based in the UK. The academy is a training ground where your child could train like star footballers Marcus Rashford or Olympians Ellie Roebuck, Millie Bright and Rachel Daly. The programmes are run by qualified UEFA and FA coaches, experienced in working with star footballers.

Boroughbridge Junior Football Club

This club offers training for boys and girls of any skill set from the ages of five to 17 years. It is affiliated with the West Riding County Football Association and the games and training sessions take place at Boroughbridge High School and Boroughbridge Football Club on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Rothwell Juniors FC, Leeds

This club runs Mini Soccer sessions for children under six and it has 28 junior boys and girls teams under seven years old through to under 18s. The club also has two Open Age mens’ teams and a new Ladies team.

Pro Player Football Academy, Wakefield

The academy was founded in 2014. Its mission is to bring together professional football players with local grassroot players through its weekly sessions, with the aim of nurturing and developing the skills of young players. Members of the academy can be between the ages of four and 16.

Yorkshire Football Coaching

There are many branches of Yorkshire Football Coaching dotted around God’s Own Country. With more than 15 years’ experience, this club has tailored training sessions hosted by experienced football coaches and provides high quality football training equipment.

Calcio Football Coaching, Wetherby