Thorp Perrow. (Pic credit: Simon Hulme)

Whether your children love to explore beautiful gardens or challenge themselves on an obstacle course, there is a playground for children of any age in Yorkshire.

We have put together a list of the most popular playgrounds in the region, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

Thorp Perrow, Bedale

These beautiful woodland gardens and Bird of Prey and Wildlife Centre are filled with walking routes, trails and glades for children and adults to discover.

It houses one of the finest collections of trees in the North of England, including Milbank Pinetum which was planted by Lady Augusta Milbank in the 19th century.

Thorp Perrow, which was founded by Sir Leonard Ropner, has five Natural Plant collections and boasts 66 Champion trees.

Children can roam around in the woodland playground.

Thorp Perrow has a rating of four and a half stars out of five on TripAdvisor with 760 reviews.

Monkey Bizness, Sheffield

The centre is in Valley Centertainment Park and has many fun features including a large triple pyramid design frame for children to climb and a cannon arena.

The playground provides a space where children of all ages can fully express themselves and expand their creative minds.

Monkey Bizness in Sheffield has a rating of three and a half out of five stars on TripAdvisor with 121 reviews.

Elsecar Park, Barnsley

The park and reservoir has been declared as one of the borough’s natural heritage sites and includes a stunning conservation village parallel to the Elsecar Heritage Centre.

It offers a variety of facilities for children and adults with a cafe, play area, pitch and putt and crazy golf.

Elsecar Park has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 71 reviews.

Wilton Park, Batley

There are two areas in the park which are separated by a steep wooded area and at the top of the slope is Bagshaw Museum, built in 1875 to 1876.

With its lakes and dams, the park is a beautiful place for a day out with your family. It has a tennis court and paddling pool.

Wilton Park has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 73 reviews.

Stockeld Park, Wetherby

This park provides fun and adventure for a family day out with its multiple exciting activities for all seasons.

There are themed adventure parks and playgrounds, climbing nets, a covered ice-skating rink and a big yew tree maze.

It also has an Enchanted Forest, which is a great place for some mystical adventures, a cafe and a gift shop.

Stockeld Park has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 3,931 reviews.

Kidzplay, Harrogate

This indoor playground is a fun and safe environment for children to explore and enjoy - whatever the weather.

The food served in the cafe is homemade and locally sourced in Yorkshire.

Kidzplay has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 62 reviews.

Monk Park Farm, Thirsk

This farm is more than just a farm; it is an adventure park with fantastic farm-based activities for you and your family to enjoy.

The park has hundreds of animals for you to meet as well as an upgraded outdoor playground and picnic area, ideal for adults to have a relaxed time whilst watching their children climbing and exploring.

The park also has a sand pit for children to dig into, using the spades and buckets provided, and making sand castles.

It also has a second play area by the lake which has a zip wire, play fort and swings.

Monk Park Farm has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 380 reviews.

Beach Cove, Hornsea

This indoor and outdoor adventure play area features a zip wire, bouncing pillow, a giant sand pit and an electric car racing track.