We asked you where your favourite places are to go for a winter walk - and you delivered.
1. Crackpot Hall
This abandoned 18th century farmhouse is located near the village of Keld in Swaledale. The name is thought to be taken from the Viking word ‘pot’, which means a deep hole, and an Old English word for crow, which is also the name of a cave nearby.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson
2. Newmillerdam
Located south of Wakefield, Newmillerdam Country Park includes a beautiful lake. It was once called Thurstonhaugh, an old Norse name, and at one time it was part of an estate which was owned by the Pilkington family in the 1870s.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Beverley Westwood
Beverley has four pastures, East and South East of the area. Alongside the river Hull are the pastures of Figham and Swinemoor.
Photo: Tony Johnson
4. Holme Valley
The Last of the Summer Wine, the longest running sitcom which started in 1973 and ended in 2010, was filmed in the Holme Valley. With its stunning lake and rocky landscapes, it’s the ideal place to go for a walk during the winter season.
Photo: Bruce Rollinson