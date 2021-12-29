For the next four weeks, trail users will be able to enjoy a 4km circular walk that takes in the existing TPT from Dunford Bridge and loops back north of the River Don, opening up new views of the Dark Peak landscape.

After four weeks, the existing section of the trail from Dunford Bridge will close while National Grid buries electricity cables underground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The work is part of a project to remove seven pylons and replace 1.5km of overhead electricity line with underground cables, transforming views around this eastern gateway to the Peak District National Park.

The Trans Pennine Trail

Muhammed Ali, senior project manager at National Grid, said: “The circular route we have created offers the perfect option for the traditional Boxing Day or New Year’s Day walk.

"We’re working with partners at the TPT office, Barnsley Council, Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and the Peak Park to encourage people to use the loop before we close part of it in January.

“Users of the TPT will then have the chance to use the diversion until later in the year when we will close it and re-open the existing TPT once the cables are buried.