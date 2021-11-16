York Christmas Market. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

There is no better way to embrace the festive season than to wander around a Christmas market in Yorkshire while sipping on hot chocolate or mulled wine - and York’s is a firm favourite.

When and where is the York Christmas Market?

The market will run from November 18 to December 23.

The opening times are 10am to 6pm Sunday to Thursday and 10am to 8pm Fridays and Saturdays.

It will take place on Parliament Street and St Sampson’s Square.

What is on offer at the market?

The very popular St Nicholas Fair offers a Christmas experience for the family with wintry alpine chalets running through the city centre.

Each stall will be stocked full of one-of-a-kind products from stocking fillers to delicious festive treats.

There will be the hot drink stall where you can enjoy a glass of mulled wine or hot chocolate whilst taking a relaxing stroll through the historic Shambles Market.

The market will also include a wide range of local independent products including Yorkshire flat caps to tasty cakes and hand-made trinkets.

The food stalls provide a cuisine for every taste bud, whether that’s Moroccan wraps, deliciou Thai food or a classic burrito.