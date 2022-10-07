The Dales is popular for its picturesque villages and towns including Kirkby Lonsdale, Hawes, Appletreewick, Malham, Leyburn, Settle and Grassington.

These charming places are home to some beautiful woodland and waterfalls that are perfect for an autumn stroll.

We have compiled the best waterfalls in the Yorkshire Dales according to TripAdvisor.

The River Wharfe at Linton Falls. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

Hardraw Force, Hawes

This is England’s largest single drop waterfall at a steep 100ft height and set in the grounds behind the Green Dragon Inn.

The waterfall has a rating of four out of five stars on TripAdvisor.

Aysgarth Falls, Leyburn

Hardraw Force near Hawes, Wensleydale. (Pic credit: Marisa Cashill)

The waterfall sits on the beautiful River Ure where visitors can go for lovely walks around the area or explore the busy streets of Carperby or Aysgarth.

It has a rating of four and a half stars out of five on TripAdvisor.

Janet’s Foss, Malham

Just walking distance away from Malham Cove and Gordale Scar, Janet’s Foss is a very popular waterfall with visitors from far and wide.

It has a rating of four and a half stars out of five on TripAdvisor.

Stainforth Force

This waterfall is close to the village of Stainforth and is just north of Settle. The magnificent waterfall is on the River Ribble.

It has a rating of four and a half stars out of five on TripAdvisor.

Linton Falls

Linton Falls is just a five-minute walk from Grassington and has stunning views.