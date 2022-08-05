The Dales National Park is filled with open and hidden spaces reserved for wildlife where nature lovers can go sightseeing.

From adorable squirrels to a variety of bird species nestled in these Yorkshire Dales nature reserves, there is so much of nature’s wonders to explore in the Dales.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Attenborough’s dream.

Large areas of coniferous woodland at the Snaizeholme Red Squirrel Trail in the heart of the Widdale Red Squirrel Reserve close to Hawes. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

We have compiled a list below of the best places in the Yorkshire Dales for spotting wildlife according to TripAdvisor.

Snaizeholme Red Squirrel Trail

This venue is the perfect place to observe red squirrels in the heart of the Widdale Red Squirrel Reserve. These animals can be very difficult to spot, making it all the more special when you find one.

This nature reserve has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 21 reviews.

Studfold Adventure Trail

This is an idyllic place for families with children to escape to. Have fun looking for wildlife hidden in the woodland and - maybe even fairies? There are clues to solve, sensory boxes, go-karts, a playground, an interactive historical barn, den building and so much more.

It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 143 reviews.

Ingleborough Estate Nature Trail

This estate winds its way past a lake, along a steep river and through the stunning woods to Ingleborough Cave. Along the way you can observe nature in all its glory. It was founded in 1970 to mark the European Conservation Year.

It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 43 reviews.

Grass Wood Nature Reserve

This nature reserve is located in Wharfedale and is managed by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and it’s also a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 30 reviews.

Malham Tarn

This is England’s highest lime-rich lake and is home to a large community of rare plants and animals. Malham Tarn also includes spectacular moorland uplands.

It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 296 reviews.

Bolton Abbey

This is a prime location for people who love nature and wildlife with its woodland nature trails and breathtaking views of the moorland.