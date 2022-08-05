The Dales National Park is filled with open and hidden spaces reserved for wildlife where nature lovers can go sightseeing.
From adorable squirrels to a variety of bird species nestled in these Yorkshire Dales nature reserves, there is so much of nature’s wonders to explore in the Dales.
David Attenborough’s dream.
We have compiled a list below of the best places in the Yorkshire Dales for spotting wildlife according to TripAdvisor.
Snaizeholme Red Squirrel Trail
This venue is the perfect place to observe red squirrels in the heart of the Widdale Red Squirrel Reserve. These animals can be very difficult to spot, making it all the more special when you find one.
This nature reserve has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 21 reviews.
Studfold Adventure Trail
This is an idyllic place for families with children to escape to. Have fun looking for wildlife hidden in the woodland and - maybe even fairies? There are clues to solve, sensory boxes, go-karts, a playground, an interactive historical barn, den building and so much more.
It has a rating of five stars on TripAdvisor with 143 reviews.
Ingleborough Estate Nature Trail
This estate winds its way past a lake, along a steep river and through the stunning woods to Ingleborough Cave. Along the way you can observe nature in all its glory. It was founded in 1970 to mark the European Conservation Year.
It has a rating of four stars on TripAdvisor with 43 reviews.
Grass Wood Nature Reserve
This nature reserve is located in Wharfedale and is managed by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust and it’s also a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 30 reviews.
Malham Tarn
This is England’s highest lime-rich lake and is home to a large community of rare plants and animals. Malham Tarn also includes spectacular moorland uplands.
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 296 reviews.
Bolton Abbey
This is a prime location for people who love nature and wildlife with its woodland nature trails and breathtaking views of the moorland.
It has a rating of four and a half stars on TripAdvisor with 1,932 reviews.