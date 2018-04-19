Paloma Faith, Clean Bandit and Razorlight added to CarFest line-up as final tickets are released

A host of big name acts have been added to the bill for this year's CarFest as the final tickets for this year's spectacular are released.

The unmissable family festival is back for its seventh year this summer and singer Paloma Faith, rockers Razorlight and chart stars Clean Bandit will all join the line-up.

Final tickets for CarFest North and South 2018 went on sale this morning at http://www.carfest.org/ticket-information

Also added are The X Factor 2018 Winners Rak Su, Burt Bacharach, The Coral and Richard Ashcroft.

They will appear alongside 80s icons Bananarama, Billy Ocean, The Feeling, Status Quo, Alfie Boe & Michael Ball, The Proclaimers and Madness.

What’s more, this year will feature an exclusive performance from CarFest’s Supergroup, curated by Kaiser Chiefs' Ricky Wilson, including Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp, with more members still to be announced.

Some of the cooking scene’s top talent will be joining the CarFest Kitchen, including UK favourite Joe Wicks The Body Coach and Bake Off favourite Candice Brown.

Returning culinary masters including Tom Kerridge and Angela Hartnett will also be joined by James Martin and Michelin Star Chef Atul Kochhar in the kitchen during the weekend.

Not to be forgotten, CarFest’s four-wheeled action will be back and better than ever.

The Car Paddock is back, celebrating the very best F1 cars, convertibles, coupes, grand tourers, saloons, super cars and sports cars.

Take a trip to Oktoberfest where you will be transported to an authentic German Village featuring a wonderful display of the best German cars themed amongst a Bavarian beer hall with traditional food, music and entertainment.

The unmissable family festival is gearing up for its seventh year this summer. Offering a medley of incredible cars, great food, live music and a rich mix of family entertainment, this year, CarFest will be bursting with fun for CarFesters of all ages.

CarFest 2018 will also offer brand new amazing activities for the whole family as well as bringing back some of the family favourites.

Step into a world of Christmas at our new Toy Factory, and be the first to try some of the newest toys made by the Christmas Elves who are already hard at work ahead of the festive period.

The Vintage Village is back by popular demand and bigger than ever. Step back in time and visit the vintage market, tea rooms and sweet shops, and discover cars from the 30s through to the swinging 60s and groovy 70s. PLUS, to end the weekend with a bang there will be a Record Breaking Sunday with dozens of records being broken, with the help of Bear Grylls who will be flying in especially.

CarFest North will be kicking things off on 27th - 29th July and CarFest South will take place the following month from 24th - 26th August. Set in the rolling landscapes of Bolesworth Estate and Laverstoke Park Farm, these two unmissable family festivals are set to be bigger and better than ever for 2018.

In the last six years the two annual events have raised an incredible £10.5 million for BBC Children in Need, whilst entertaining more than 600,000 festival-goers of all ages with its unique and wonderfully eclectic mix of music, cars, food and fun, and 2018 promises to be the best year yet.