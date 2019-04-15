San Francisco-based consumer technology firm to open new office in Leeds

CREDIT Karma, the San Francisco-based consumer technology firm, today confirmed that it was opening a new office in Leeds after completing a major corporate deal.

LEEDS-based TransUnion has completed the sale of Noddle to Credit Karma, it was announced today. TransUnion, which was formerly known as Callcredit, said the deal had gained approval from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Noddle is a free-for-life credit reporting and monitoring service.

“We are pleased to have completed the sale of Noddle to Credit Karma, further to regulatory approval, and we are confident that the business will continue to prosper under new ownership,” said John Danaher, TransUnion’s president of Consumer Interactive. “UK consumers will continue to benefit from the free information monitoring and financial health solutions offered through Noddle, and TransUnion will continue to provide Noddle with credit reporting information.”

Credit Karma is a consumer technology company with 85 million members in the US and Canada.

The company currently offers a range of personal information monitoring and financial health improvement products in the US and Canada that are free for members.

Nichole Mustard, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Credit Karma, added: “Now that the deal has closed, we can get to the real work of championing financial progress for our members in the UK. To do this, we’re investing heavily in our in-market offering and scaling up significantly.

“We’re looking to triple the team in the UK and open new offices in Leeds and London.”

TransUnion acquired Noddle in 2018 as part of its acquisition of Callcredit.