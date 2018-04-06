Preview: The Harrogate Girl's fashion & fizz event for homeless charity

One of Harrogate’s most popular bloggers is hosting a glamorous fashion event in aid of Harrogate Homeless Project.

Co-organised with Hotel du Vin, Harrogate Tribe Fashion Show will offer fun, fizz and fashion with exclusive deals and offers with the aim of supporting charity and local independent businesses.

Organiser Victoria Turner, aka The Harrogate Girl, said: “I’m super excited to be hosting another Harrogate Tribe.

"The support has been overwhelming for these events and it’s really good to connect the people of Harrogate with local businesses.

“The Harrogate Homeless Project is something I’ve supported throughout my life.”

Since launching her lifestyle and personal blog, Victoria Turner has branched out into Harrogate-based n events.

Tickets for the first Harrogate Tribe last November which showcased 16 independent Harrogate businesses at Everyman cinema sold out in just nine days.

Next month’s fashion event will take place on Friday, May 4 at 7pm at Hotel du Vin which is expected to look more like the fashion runways of Milan, as Boroughbridge-based, family-owned fashion brand Kit & Kaboodal showcase their summer outfits.

The priority is to help Harrogate Homeless Project.

Victoria said: “I was first introduced to the charity when it was the chosen charity of Bettys, my current employer.

“I see the fantastic work they do and, with the harsh winter and cold nights, nobody should have to spend it outside, alone.

“With a donation from every ticket sold and an incredible raffle, I hope to raise as much as I can for the Harrogate charity.” Tickets including a two-course meal, a glass of fizz, a Slingsby Gin and a generous goody bag are available from Hotel du Vin on 01423 608121 .