Riverside life has been a source of constant pleasure for the family, with boat trips and river walks

Riverside home for sale with pontoon and James Bond style jet boat

Fancy getting to work by jet boat? This idyllic riverside house, near York, offers the chance to travel James Bond style.

Number 5 Beechfield, Newton-on-Ouse, is on the market at £895,000, has a long garden leading down to the river, where the property enjoys river access, a floating pontoon and its own boat. It's for sale with www.croftresidential.co.uk. Full story here: https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-gardens/for-sale-riverside-home-with-james-bond-style-jet-boat-1-9717446

The floating pontoon at the bottom of the long garden

1. All aboard

The floating pontoon at the bottom of the long garden
other
Buy a Photo
it takes 50 minutes on the river to York and there are no traffic jams

2. Room for the family

it takes 50 minutes on the river to York and there are no traffic jams
other
Buy a Photo
The five-bedroom home, which has views over the river and across the rolling Vale of York

3. Village home

The five-bedroom home, which has views over the river and across the rolling Vale of York
other
Buy a Photo
The gangway and pontoon leading to the jet boat, which is available by separate negotiation

4. The floating pontoon

The gangway and pontoon leading to the jet boat, which is available by separate negotiation
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2