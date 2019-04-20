Riverside home for sale with pontoon and James Bond style jet boat

Number 5 Beechfield, Newton-on-Ouse, is on the market at £895,000, has a long garden leading down to the river, where the property enjoys river access, a floating pontoon and its own boat. It's for sale with www.croftresidential.co.uk. Full story here: https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-gardens/for-sale-riverside-home-with-james-bond-style-jet-boat-1-9717446

All aboard The floating pontoon at the bottom of the long garden

Room for the family it takes 50 minutes on the river to York and there are no traffic jams

Village home The five-bedroom home, which has views over the river and across the rolling Vale of York

The floating pontoon The gangway and pontoon leading to the jet boat, which is available by separate negotiation

