See inside luxury apartment development on site of Hull police station

A glamorous £21m revamp of a former police station in Hull will be shown off to potential buyers on Saturday.

The four-year project has seen the former Queens Gardens police station transformed into 94 apartments with 21 duplex penthouses, overlooking a city centre park.

View of The Glass House from Queens Gardens

The Glass House also features 30,000 sq ft of communal facilities, including a private dining room, gym, cinema and workspaces.

Iguana Developments’ managing director Jason Coleman admitted it had been “probably courageous” to take on such a big project, but said: “I just knew it was a lovely, big building in a great location, it’s unique.

“I struggle to think of how we or any other developer could surpass it. It is south-facing, overlooks a park, in the heart of the city and has 105 parking spaces.

“This is a seriously high end project."

The Glass House by night

Fibre cables have been run directly into each flat with 1,000Mbps, with the capability to go up to 1millionMbps, ensuring the building is future-proofed.

Most apartments have their own balcony and the penthouses have roof terraces, with the road outside due to be pedestrianised as part of a £4.3 million facelift of Queens Gardens starting in the Spring.

Mr Coleman insisted there is “an awful lot of wealth” in the city, and expects buyers to include doctors, downsizers, and people recruited to work at big companies on “London wages”.

He said: “We have cherry-picked some of the best features of some of the nicest developments in Leeds and Manchester and put them in this building.”

The cinema within the apartment block

One-bed apartments start from £139,500.

People can view plans, videos and images at the event at Ferens Art Gallery from 10am.