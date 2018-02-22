Sheffield rocker returns to TV's Take Me Out in bid to land celebrity date

A self-described wild rocker and womaniser from Sheffield is set to return to TV dating show Take Me Out this weekend in a bid to bag himself a celebrity date.

Richie Dews is one of 30 men taking part in a special edition of the ITV Saturday night show this weekend - where he will be hoping to be picked by The Only Way Is Essex star Chloe Sims or Olympic gymnast Claudia Fragapane.

The pair will become the first ever females to brave the 'Love Lift' in the show, hosted by Paddy McGuinness, hoping to win a date to the Isle of Fernando's.

The shaggy-haired Sheffield musician first appeared on the show in 2011 and millions of viewers saw Richie of Ecclesall win a date with 26-year-old Natasha Tyers.

The pair were flown to Tenerife for the show and the Sheffield United fan, former lead singer with local band The Brokenflowers, is now back for a second stint.

The 10th anniversary episode will be screened on Saturday at 6pm.

The singer is returning in a bid to bag a celebrity date.

An ITV spokesman said: "The episode features a unique twist - it’s 30 of Paddy’s all-time favourite returning boys behind the lights and female celebrities that are coming down the legendary love lift."

Claudia Fragapane is one of the celebrities looking for a date.

Richie is returning to Take Me Out.