Sheffield’s Def Leppard to release greatest hits album including cover of Depeche Mode’s Personal Jesus

Sheffield rockers Def Leppard are to release a greatest hits album – with a cover of Depeche Mode’s Personal Jesus as its lead single.

The band will release The Story So Far - The Best Of’ on November 30 and it will be backed up by their own version of the 1989 top 20 hit.

The group, best known for hits including Animal and Let’s Get Rocked, are also releasing a festive single called We All Need Christmas.

READ MORE: Sheffield rockers Def Leppard nominated for Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame

It comes in the same week that the Sheffield band were announced as nominees on the shortlist for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The greatest hits album will be available in multiple configurations: a 2-CD set comprised of 35 tracks, 1-CD comprised of 17 tracks and 2 LP vinyl, and digital.

Def Leppard are releasing a greatest hits album

READ MORE: VOTE: What’s the greatest Sheffield album of all time?

All four versions feature three new songs, including the official recording of the band’s recent fan favourite Depeche Mode cover Personal Jesus.

The album is described as ‘essential for newcomers and longtime fans alike.’

THE STORY SO FAR TRACKLISTING:

Disc 1

“Animal”

“Photograph”

“Pour Some Sugar On Me”

“Love Bites”

“Let’s Get Rocked”

“Armaggedon It”

“Foolin’”

“Two Steps Behind”

“Heaven Is”

“Rocket”

“Hysteria”

“Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad”

“Make Love Like A Man”

“Action”

“When Love & Hate Collide”

“Rock of Ages”

“Personal Jesus”

Disc 2

“Let’s Go”

“Promises”

“Slang”

“Bringin’ On The Heartbreak”

“Rock On (Radio Remix)”

“Nine Lives” (feat. Tim McGraw)

“Work It Out”

“Stand Up”

“Dangerous”

“Now”

“Undefeated”

“Tonight”

“C’Mon C’Mon”

“Man Enough”

“No Matter What”

“All I Want Is Everything”

“It’s All About Believing”

“Kings Of The World”

The group will also release Hysteria: The Singles, a new limited edition, 10-disc vinyl box set featuring all of the 7” singles from their eponymous multi-platinum album Hysteria, which celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.

READ MORE: Sheffield rockers Def Leppard to play homecoming gig in the city

The band will also return to the UK and Eire for a series of dates in December 2018.

Full tour dates are as follows:



Sat 1stDecember 2018 Dublin, 3 Arena EIRE

Sun 2ndDecember Belfast, The SSE Arena UK

Tues 4thDecember Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena UK

Thurs 6thDecember London, The O2 UK

Sat 8thDecember Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena UK

Sun 9thDecember Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena UK

Tues 11thDecember Glasgow, The SSE Hydro Arena UK

Wed 12thDecember Manchester, Manchester Arena UK

Fri 14thDecember Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena UK

Sat 15thDecember Liverpool, Echo Arena UK

Mon 17thDecember Birmingham, Arena Birmingham UK

Tuesday 18thDecember London, The SSE Arena Wembley UK (extra date added)

