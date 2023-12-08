Boxing Day is one of the most anticipated days of the year, not only for indulging in all the leftovers but because of the sales shopping.

While online sales have become increasingly popular, some shopping-lovers still want that in-person experience so it’s crucial to know opening times to maximise all shopping opportunities.

Opening times over the festive period can differ, with most things closing on Christmas Day and some even staying closed until the New Year, but Meadowhall, White Rose and Junction 32 are among ten top Yorkshire shopping centres that are all open to people looking to shop the Boxing Day sales.

Meadowhall Shopping Centre

Trinity Leeds shopping centre will be open on Boxing Day 2023

First up is Meadowhall. Situated in Sheffield, the shopping centre consists of 290 shops, 50 food and drink places and an 11-screen cinema. The shopping centre only closes for Christmas Day but opens up at 9am on Boxing Day up until 6pm.

White Rose Shopping Centre

Shoppers will get more time at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds, however, as the 120-store mall is open between 9am and 8pm.

Junction 32

The West Yorkshire shopping outlet, Junction 32, is opening its doors to customers on Boxing Day. The 90-store outlet will be welcoming shoppers between 9am and 5pm.

Coppergate Shopping Centre

Situated right in the historic city of York, Coppergate will be open on Boxing Day and times are set to be as they are any other Tuesday – 9am until 5.30pm.

Victoria Shopping Centre

The Harrogate shopping experience, which is home to 29 stores, will close for Christmas before reopening on Boxing Day at 10am with a 5pm close.

Trinity Leeds

Leeds bargain hunters will be able to head down to Trinity Leeds to check out the post-Christmas sales from 9am until 6pm.

The Ridings Shopping Centre

The Ridings Shopping Centre, based in Wakefield and home to more than 80 shops, will be open for shoppers between 10am and 5pm.

The Mill Outlet & Garden Centre

The Mill Outlet & Garden Centre, a converted mill housing outlet shops and four restaurants, is opening it’s doors for Boxing Day between 10am and 4pm.

McArthurGlen York Designer Outlet

The designed outlet, home to more than 120 brands, will be open between 9.30am and 8pm on Boxing Day.

St. Stephen's Shopping Centre

St. Stephen's Shopping Centre, located in Hull and host to more than 50 stores, will be open between 10am and 5pm.

Even with shopping centres open, which used to be synonymous with early opening times for bank holiday sales, started giving its customers both Christmas and Boxing Day off back in 2021.

The fashion and homeware chain announced it would close to give its staff “a well-earned break”.

Not just Next, 14 other companies have followed suit with the brand and also confirmed their stores will be closed for Boxing Day 2023.

Waitrose

John Lewis

Poundland

Marks & Spencer

Aldi

Iceland

Costco

Lidl

B&Q

Screw Fix

Wickes

Home Bargains

Beaverbrook

Pets At Home