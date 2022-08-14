Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who needs Hollywood as the setting for a glamorous pool party photo-shoot? When the sun comes out in Yorkshire, you might as well stay put.

Inspired by vintage photographs of poolside shoots in the Hollywood Hills, a small team of Yorkshire independent brands and creatives gathered at the outdoor swimming pool of Camblesforth Hall and Grange in Yorkshire, a Grade 1 listed 17th-century manor house near Selby, newly opened as a wedding and events venue.

The fashion shoot was organised by Clare Coleman, who is based in Lincoln where she has a photography studio, but also works on location as photographer, creative director and producer for editorial shoots and advertising content.

Models Lucy and Sonia wear vintage triangle 'fish' silk scarves, 126cm in length, from an archived in Lyon, France. They cost £105 each from Natalia Willmott. @clarecoleman_photography - @nataliawillmott - hair and makeup @sonia.schofield.mua - location @camblesforthhallandgrange

With the vision of recreating the Hollywood glamour of the 1930s, she joined forces with independent accessories and interiors specialist Natalia Willmott and make-up artist Sonia Schofield, both based near York. Indie brand Spitting Feathers came along with poolside gowns, and Alfie Swim provided the retro-style bikinis.

Model Lucy Kilcommons joined the team from Wakefield. She also works as a supporting artist in TV and film productions and as a make-up artist and beauty therapist. Make-up artist Sonia stepped in at the last minute as a co-model.

Natalia, who visits France two or three times a year, came up with the idea of using some beautiful vintage scarves to make halter-neck tops. They came from the archive of a Lyon silk manufacturer and had never been worn.

“Some scarves from this archive were designed for the Exposition Internationale des Arts et Techniques dans La Vie Moderne in 1937,” she says. “Hermes created its famous silk carre square at the same time as the Universal Exhibition in Paris.

The lovely new pool at Camblesforth Hall and Grange near Selby.

“The silk scarf originates from the large printed handkerchief, an essential item of the 19th century which slowly became a larger scarf. During the war, scarves printed with war instructions, motifs and maps were essential for the fighters who could not read, but also made a useful item to protect pilots from exhaust smoke.

“The triangular scarf is quite unusual nowadays, but in the 30s was also worn as a top with a string fastening around the neck. I thought it would be so lovely to show them as they were sometimes worn.”

The scarves already had a hand-sewn loop which Natalia threaded with a cord. “It is sustainable fashion and something that nobody else will have, which is what I am all about,” she says.

The kimonos are made by Emma Thorpe of Spitting Feathers, who makes dressing gowns, beach robes and other designs using vintage fabrics. Emma says: “I started making these after a career in costume within TV, qualifying with a first class degree in Fashion Design from Leeds College of Art (now |Leeds Arts University). I made scrubs during lockdown to help with the PPE crisis in the NHS, which sparked the flame to start making again.”

The shoot team at Camblesforth Hall and Grange with Emma Thorpe of Spitting Feathers, photographer Clare Colman, model and make-up artist Sonia Schofield, model Lucy Kilcommons and, front, stylist Natalia Willmott.

Sonia came up with the look for the hair and make-up. “I wanted to create beachy waves but with a more glamorous feel,” she says. “I sprayed Moroccanoil texture spray through the lengths to create big hair. The eyeshadows were in bronze and brown tones and the lips were browny nude, while the skin was bronzed and glowing.”

Natalia says the shoot was fun to style. “We had such a great time and the weather was on our side.”

Natalia's shoot styling tips

Once you have the idea, start creating a mood board and share it with the team.

Kimonos, £145 each from Spitting Feathers.

On the shoot, create a story, where the models become the “actors” – it will help you create the mood. Our story on this shoot was two friends having a lovely afternoon chatting about their lives with a feel-good theme, to represent the relaxing atmosphere of this beautiful Yorkshire pool – an unexpected haven.

Bring lots of extra accessories as it will give you lots of flexibility. If you are doing a fashion photoshoot, think of what other accessories or items you can bring, such as chairs, tables, glasses.

Listen to everybody’s input on the shoot – everybody can bring their magic to create amazing images, and don’t be afraid to be bold.

If working with antique or vintage elements, it’s okay to mix them with new items and continue the story of that piece.

Natalia Willmott is launching her styling service in September to help photographers and other creatives create beautiful images and tell their story. She will also work with private clients to give them the confidence to make changes in their home and find their own style.

*see nataliawillmott.co.uk

Kimonos, £145 each from Spitting Feathers. Pair of Tropical Champagne saucers with a mirrored silvered finish, £36 at Natalia Willmott. Bikinis from Alfies Swim

* Camblesforth Hall, Brigg Lane, Camblesforth, Selby, is a wedding and event space. Visit www.camblesforth-hall.co.uk/

SHOOT CREDITS:

Photographer @clarecoleman_photography

Hair & make-up (and model) @sonia.schofield.mua

Location @camblesforthhallandgrange

Model @lucykilcommons

Styling and accessories @nataliawillmott

Dressing gowns @spittingfeathers

Jewellery @nataliawilmottbijoux

Bikinis @alfieswim

Lucy wears Vintage triangle 'fish' silk scarf, £105, and earrings, from Natalia Willmott.