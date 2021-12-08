Actress and presenter Natalie Anderson will host an evening of shopping and style talks next week in support of Smart Works Leeds, the charity that helps vulnerable women find work through interview coaching and new clothing.

The event, which takes place next Monday, December 13, at Dakota Leeds, will feature talks and styling demonstrations by the new British Hairdresser of the Year Robert Eaton of Russell Eaton, plus fashion presentations from the John Lewis Leeds styling team and festive beauty advice from Roccabox founder Tia Rocca.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natalie, who joined Hollyoaks in October as police detective Lexi, played Alicia Metcalfe in ITV soap opera Emmerdale from 2010 to 2015. In 2016, she launched her lifestyle brand, the Capsule, covering fashion, beauty and wellbeing, and in 2019, an accompanying podcast called The Capsule in Conversation, interviewing celebrities and experts.

Natalie Anderson at the Victoria Quarter in Leeds.

Natalie says: “Supporting independent businesses is really important to me and, with the pandemic, it’s been a while since we were able to get out in full force. I am hoping that, with our Christmas pop-up, we can give people a really lovely festive night that supports those businesses while also supporting vulnerable women in our local area. We have got some beautiful brands and boutiques showcasing, including Luisa Matteo, The Find, Devaiya Oils, Simply Freda Jewellery, and beauty and fashion pieces from The Capsule Collections.

“I am also thrilled to have the wonderful styling team from John Lewis joining us to give their top tips for dressing for the festive season, plus the amazing stylists from Russell Eaton and Roccabox founder Tia Rocca. I’m hoping that it's a really special and celebratory evening that will get people in the mood for Christmas.

Tickets cost £25 with £5 donated to Smart Works Leeds, a charity, based at Mabgate Mills in the city, which supports vulnerable women into the workplace by giving them suitable smart clothing and coaching to help build their confidence for job interviews. Smart Works Leeds will also have its own pop-up shop at the event selling some of its donated designer fashion pieces at bargain prices.

The Capsule Christmas Shopping Night takes place at Salon Privè, Dakota Leeds, on Monday, December 13, 7-9.30pm. The ticket price includes a welcome glass of prosecco and luxury gift bag, plus entry to a prize draw on the night.Tickets at www.thecapsule.co.uk/events.