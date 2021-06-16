Father's day gift ideas: Six Yorkshire-inspired presents perfect for dads who love God's Own County

Would your Dad enjoy a flying experience?

Father’s Day is an opportunity to show any father figure in your life gratitude - but why not shop local this year and give some support to Yorkshire's businesses?

1. George & Joseph Cheesemongers

George & Joseph is a cheesemongers in Chapel Allerton, Leeds. The business has won the Best Specialty Cheese Retailer category at the Great British Cheese Awards 2018.

If you have a cheese-loving dad who would appreciate some quality, locally produced cheese, George & Joseph are offering a ‘Father’s Day Cheese Gift Bag’. The bag contains a selection of cheese, crackers and a chutney.

2. Leeds United Father’s Day Sports Mug

If you have a football crazy dad, Leeds United have a variety of Father’s Day gifts this year.

Their Father’s Day sports mug is completely customisable for any father figure in your life including grandads, step-dads and father-in-laws - if they are a Leeds United fan, you're covered!

3. Yorkshire Rose Print

Designed in Yorkshire and created by a Leeds-based business, this Yorkshire Rose print would be the perfect addition to a dad’s office or living room. What better way to show love to your father figure whilst also acknowledging their passion for Yorkshire?

4. Black Sheep Brewery

Black Sheep Brewery is an independent family run brewery based in North Yorkshire and has a fantastic selection of gifts to suit a beer loving dad.

Their ‘Black Sheep Legends Pack’ contains a range of classic black sheep beers, a pint glass and a five litre mini-keg. This is a great way to guarantee a merry dad this Father’s Day and also support a Yorkshire-based business.

5. Yorkshire hands on trial flying experience

For a truly remarkable Father’s Day gift, a ‘Yorkshire hands on trial flying experience’ would certainly surpass most dads' expectations. The experience includes a flying lesson from a qualified instructor and a flight over the North East of England - including parts of Yorkshire! The flight can be enjoyed by up to three people, making it a great family gift and day out.

6. ‘Dad Tha’s Chuffin’ Great’ coaster