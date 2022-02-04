All About the Floral midi skirt with sequin trim, £50, and Beautiful Boat Neck Sweater, £45, from Joe Browns at Meadowhall and York Designer Outlet and JoeBrowns.co.uk.

Are we all in the mood for love, romance and a splash of pure indulgence this Valentine’s Day? The fashion and retail industries certainly are, and, judging by my inbox at least, there is a massive level of excitement, with high hopes pinned on manifestations of affection this year.

Last year was all about stay-at-home Valentines – romantic enough but low-key, with sleepwear and a delivered dinner for two offering the hottest dishes on the menu.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, we can go out if we want to dine a deux, or we can take off for a bona fide mini-break in manner of Bridget Jones and Daniel Cleaver, or we can do cocktails and carousing, even dancing on the table (actually, I am not sure if that is allowed yet. I’ll ask Sue Gray).

There will be a Charlotte Tilbury masterclass on February 14 at Harvey Nichols Leeds.

The idea of wanton adventure beyond the home for a Valentine’s night out suggests that dressing up is back, in which case we had all better buck up because “I can’t be bothered” is so 2021.

Fortunately, the spring collections are already making their way in-store and online to encourage us back into sartorial splendour and spending.

For fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands, Valentine’s Day takes place at a trans-seasonal time of year, as winter starts to ease and hopes turn to spring – and the run-up to February 14 is a handy opportunity to showcase new collections. Leeds-based Joe Browns is known for its free-spirited designs with quirky prints and bright colours, for women and men. Its clothes are inspired by travels around the world and are perfect for those in search of adventure and romance, whether they are staying at home or attempting to voyage afar.

For spring and summer style this year, its designers have gone bigger and bolder than ever before with a collection inspired by the English country garden, with prints featuring roses, cottage pinks and lavender – a romantic look to swell the hardest of hearts. The glorious shoot seen here took place at Sheffield Botanical Gardens.

Rose-print long sleeve maxi dress, £370, The Vampire's Wife at Fenwick in York and online.

For vintage lovers, Joe Browns also has a 1950s chic look, a trend that made an appearance on the catwalks of designers including Michael Kors and Valentino, so look out for lace florals, gingham and polka dots, ideal pieces to update and rejuvenate your wardrobe as we head towards spring.

The brand says: “As many of you will already know, we embrace all things vintage here at Joe Browns, so make sure to be on the lookout for ditsy florals and dashing midi skirts in our upcoming collection.”

Looking further back into historical fashion, the return of Netflix series Bridgerton has inspired a period drama style obsession among many designers and fashion lovers. Ruffles, high necks and regal silhouettes elevated the catwalks for SS22, offering classic Regency styles for the modern-day woman. Joe Browns promises that fans will be able to see its own take on the trend as we get further into the spring.

In recent years, Galentines – that is, celebrating and spending time with friends on February 14 – has become a thing, and not just for those without a partner or love interest. Considering how much enforced time we have had with our other half over the past couple of years, a night out with the gals might be just what we would all prefer.

Cashmere stripy tank, £295, cotton gingham Chelsea collar blouse, £129, at Brora in Harrogate.

Harvey Nichols Leeds is running a Charlotte Tilbury Masterclass on February 14, from 6-8pm in the Fourth Floor Bar, costing £35 which includes fizz and a goodie bag and is fully redeemable against products bought on the night. Book via the Harvey Nichols website or at the Charlotte Tilbury counter on the ground floor.

The Carolina Herrera Beauty counter launches at Harvey Nichols this weekend offering lipsticks and compacts that can be customised in a choice of cases, charms and accessories, and engraved, so a great Galentine or Valentine gift idea.

In York, Fenwick department store is welcoming in a posse of fashion-forward designer brands, including the Vampire’s Wife, perfect for the fashionista with a quirky boho edge.

For the ultimate gift for the Yorkshire fashion lover, take a look at the website of Leeds-born fashion and soft furnishings designer Mary Benson, who has recently returned to Yorkshire and has come up with a beautiful limited edition collection of cushions and even a wine-coloured jumper with a heart design.

Gaspe Ditsy Build Up Shoulders 38 inch nightdress in damson (print) and wine (solid colour), £27 at AmpleBosom.com.

For lingerie and nightwear, Yorkshire brand Ample Bosom has plenty of styles and advice, so take a look at its website. Thy say: “We specialise in helping ladies to find comfortable, well-fitting underwear which helps them to look and feel great every day, whatever their shape or size. A good quality, supportive bra can make all the difference to your confidence and wellbeing, especially for ladies with a bigger bust or those who have previously had challenges finding the right style and shape for them. Valentine’s Day is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself, or someone special in your life, to a beautiful new lingerie set, or delicate nightwear. We can often feel quite grey and dreary at this time of year, much like the weather and a little luxury can really help to brighten your mood.”

Finally, and if you are really stuck regarding what to buy the woman in your life, I cannot think of anyone who would not be impressed by a Mulberry Alexa bag. If you are that woman in want of a pink Mulberry, I suggest you cut out the image here and stick it on the fridge. Good luck with that.

Happy Valentine's Day.

Mini Alexa in Mulberry Pink Heavy Grain, £950 at Mulberry in the Victoria Quarter in Leeds.

The Fitflop Vitamin FF knit hybrid sports sneaker is biomechanically engineered, encouraging natural forward motion plus high-rebound cushioning to reduce impact. Ideal for sports and gym or running about town, it comes in eight shades and costs £110 at fitflop.com.

Men's Sensational Snappy Waistcoat, £45, and Funky Floral Shirt, £38, at Joe Browns.