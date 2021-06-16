Flamboyant interior designer Siobhan Murphy has created a pop-up at Junction 32, which can been seen this weekend.

The Castleford designer impressed judges and viewers with her flamboyant choices throughout the series and with her own 1930s Art Deco house in the town, which incorporates wild prints and bold detail.

All her ideas can now be seen in a pop-up window display called The Junction 32 Edit by Siobhan Murphy created using products from the centre’s homeware, fashion and beauty brands including Baytree Interiors, Barbour, Jane Plum Interiors, Nike, M&S, Radley, Jack Wills, and The Body Shop, plus hand-crafted paper flowers by Leeds supplier Ita Lillywhite.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve lived in Castleford for just over two years now and it’s been brilliant to bring some of my maximalism and interior design style to the area.