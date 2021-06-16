The Castleford designer impressed judges and viewers with her flamboyant choices throughout the series and with her own 1930s Art Deco house in the town, which incorporates wild prints and bold detail.
All her ideas can now be seen in a pop-up window display called The Junction 32 Edit by Siobhan Murphy created using products from the centre’s homeware, fashion and beauty brands including Baytree Interiors, Barbour, Jane Plum Interiors, Nike, M&S, Radley, Jack Wills, and The Body Shop, plus hand-crafted paper flowers by Leeds supplier Ita Lillywhite.
“I’ve lived in Castleford for just over two years now and it’s been brilliant to bring some of my maximalism and interior design style to the area.
‘The Junction 32 Edit by Siobhan Murphy will be on display at Junction 32 Yorkshire Outlet Shopping until Wednesday, June 23, 2021.