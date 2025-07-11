Cult global beauty brand Sephora UK opened its doors today at Meadowhall in Sheffield. Yorkshire Post Fashion & Beauty Editor Stephanie Smith finds out what’s next in-store for fans and the company.

Sephora is not just another shopping mall store, that much was clear from a far glimpse of the hundreds and hundreds of excited beauty fans - more than 1,000 at the latest estimate - who queued at Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield to be one of the first across the threshold of the global beauty brand’s new shop.

The line stretched from its High Street upper level location, twisting into the adjoining avenue, as far as the eye could see. Many were young women and girls, some accompanied by parents and grandparents. There were also a fair few lads, tired-looking younger brothers, and grown-ups of all ages, 18 to 80s, some buzzing with anticipation, some slightly bemused.

The Sephora team in their black uniforms stood sentry across the doorway, bopping to tunes spun by the DJ.

Sephora staff were on-hand with treats for the crowds at the Sephora Sheffield Meadowhall opening. Photo Credit: Dave Benett

Many were lured by the promise of an exclusive goodie bag for the first 500 shoppers, but there were far more than 500 in the queue, and still they joined, and still they stayed.

Why? Many reasons - great marketing and socials, for sure, but also because of the exclusive brands and an appealing layout that is bright, bold and colourful but ordered, with must-haves easy to find and try. And the Beauty Hub, where chairs and mirrors and Sephora staff are on-hand to help customers experiment with new products, fresh looks and solutions to their skin worries and lack of confidence.

See inside Sephora Sheffield here

First in the queue was Charlie, whose favourite brand is Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez. Sheffield’s Sephora UK stocks many cult favourites, including its own Sephora Collection. Sephora is owned by LVMH, which also owns Fenty Beauty, Dior, Guerlain and more, so its own products, which are priced very reasonably (£13.99 for a liptick), have the same ingredients as luxury brands. Other exclusive brands include Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, Makeup By Mario, Merit and Tower 28.

The opening team including Mahmoud Ersan, Retail Director; Sarah Boyd, Managing Director of SEPHORA UK, Victoria Fuller, Neil London, Chief Technical Officer, and Ioana Nicolau at the Sephora Sheffield Meadowhall. Photo Credit: Dave Benett

At the preview in-store launch party the night before, Sephora UK managing director Sarah Boyd was clearly delighted with the store, the 9th in the UK and the first in Yorkshire.

“I think it’s beautiful. Every single store that we open has quite a different personality,” she says. “Everyone in Sheffield is lovely. The store is great and it’s got a lovely heart with the Beauty Hub.

“We've always known that Sheffield Meadowhall was a really important lure, in terms of the proximity not just for the whole of Yorkshire but for the broader northern consumer. It’s the place that everyone knows that you come to to shop, and we felt that it was important to be here as soon as we could possibly be here, to signal our anchor in Yorkshire.”

Will there be more coming to Yorkshire? “Possibly, watch this space. There’s a few that we’ve been looking at - obviously, Leeds. It's just a question of finding that perfect location.”

Early birds: Queue for the Sephora Sheffield Meadowhall opening. Photo Credit: Dave Benett