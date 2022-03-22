Whether it’s a luxury hamper, a deli box or a delicious Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese selection, these unique gift ideas from Wensleydale Creamery are the perfect treats for your mum for Mother’s Day.

The Wensleydale Creamery, based in Hawes, which is nestled at the heart of the Yorkshire Dales, is home to a mouth-watering selection of handcrafted cheese.

There is a variety of curated luxury hampers and gifts provided all year round.

The Wensleydale cheese creamery in Hawes nestling in the Yorkshire Dales. (Pic credit: Christopher Furlong / Getty Images)

Mother’s Day gift hamper

This hamper is packed with a selection of iconic Yorkshire produce, including Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese, Yorkshire Wensleydale and Cranberries wrapped in a heart-shaped truckle, and Fountains Gold Cheddar, all paired perfectly with locally produced Yorkshire chutney fruit cake chocolate and oatcakes.

Price: £40

Free delivery

Cheese and fizz lover’s selection

This gift includes Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese and Yorkshire Wensleydale and Cranberries heart shaped waxed truckles, as well as delicious Sticky Fruit Chutney, Oatcakes and Prosecco to pair with your cheese.

Price: £30

Cheese and chocolate tasting box

Wensleydale Creamery has partnered with Yorkshire chocolatier, Choc Affair, to introduce this delicious and unique cheese and chocolate tasting experience.

Price: £25

Yorkshire Wensleydale and fruit cake gift set

A classic Yorkshire treat, this gift set includes locally sourced Crockett’s rich fruit cake to serve with the iconic creamy, crumbly and full of flavour Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese.

Price: £12

Yorkshire Wensleydale and cranberries heart truckle (100g)

Yorkshire Wensleydale cheese is paired with the delicate fruity sweet cranberries and wrapped up in an red wax heart-shaped truckle.