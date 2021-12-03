Blouses, £16.99, tutus, £24.99, bags, £13.99, all from Peter Pan's Wardrobe.

Although it harnesses the innocence, magic and timeless charm of traditional children’s clothing and toys, Peter Pan’s Wardrobe is a thoroughly modern enterprise.

The brand was launched just over five years ago by Alexandra Napier, who lives in North Yorkshire with her partner, Gary, and children, Hugo, nine, Hermione, five, and one-year-old Ophelia.

It was born out of Alexandra’s desire for traditional childrenswear when Hermione was a baby. She wanted to source pieces that were also washable and available at a reasonable price point but found it a struggle.

Blouse, £16.99, tutu, £24.99, from Peter Pan's Wardrobe.

So Alexandra started making collared blouses, tutus and fairy wings which Hermione would proudly wear and get lots of attention. “It definitely started with the wings,” she says. “People would ask where we got them from and comment on how pretty they were compared to fancy dress plastic ones. I started making them as one-off commissions.”

With a background in the City and years working in interior design and photography, Alexandra decided to use her eye for design and business experience to start her own children’s clothing brand, and came up with the name Peter Pan’s Wardrobe.

“The name comes from my favourite design aesthetic for children’s clothing – a Peter Pan collar,” she says. “They always look beautiful, smart and traditional. But, they are often only available for babies and children in really high end stores, where the price tag is, in my opinion, too high.

“I wanted to curate a collection that encapsulates the magic and innocence of childhood, but using fabrics you can wash and that are available at a reasonable price point.”

Aurora dress, £34.99, rom Peter Pan's Wardrobe.

Alexandra grew up travelling the world as her father was in the Army. Her earliest memories include wearing handmade – by her mother – smocked dresses.

“I remember how beautiful they were and how they made me feel, and I would love to have them to put on my daughters now. I hope the pieces we sell will be passed down among siblings, and generations, as they are completely timeless.”

Peter Pan’s Wardrobe was launched on Instagram with a website that Alexandra designed herself. In the beginning it was just the tutus, wings and collared blouses, but soon, customers started flocking to the site and Alexandra was able to increase the range and start working with manufacturers across the world to curate her vision for timeless children’s clothes.

Blouse, £16.99, romper, £18.99, from Peter Pan's Wardrobe.

The online boutique stocks an edited collection of girls clothing and accessories (from 0-6 years) and has also recently added wooden and fabric toys. The bi-annual collection is designed and edited by Alexandra, who sources pieces from like-minded suppliers. “A lot of the smocking comes from Portugal, with some of the accessories imported from China, and I also work with local manufacturers, too,” she says. “For me, it’s a balance between working with suppliers I trust and finding the right pieces, in the right fabric, at a good price.”

In the five years since the launch, Alexandra and Gary have welcomed their third daughter, Ophelia, and of course, weathered a pandemic. “Gary is a doctor, therefore the pressure on him at work over the last two years has been immense, meaning I have been at home with a new baby, two young children to home school and a business that continues to go from strength to strength,” says Alexandra.

“Sometimes it felt like something had to give, but I get so much pleasure from the business and we have such wonderful loyal customers.”

A pop-up retail launch at a major department store was planned for March 2020, but Covid meant this was not to be. “It would have been the first time we had shown the whole collection on such a large scale and it’s such a shame it didn’t happen. However, it did mean we went into the pandemic with a lot of stock which, thankfully got us through the majority of 2020,” adds Alexandra.

“It is now that we are seeing the impact of the pandemic on supply chains and availability of products. An designing and sourcing autumn/winter 2021 has been a real challenge due to supply shortages.”

Despite these challenges, the latest collection is a seasonal triumph with winter red and navy cord pieces, tutus, beautiful smocking, wicker handbags and, of course lots of beautiful collars.

The brand has also added a selection of wooden toys and Alimrose fabric dolls and bunnies.

“I usually prefer spring/summer to autumn/winter but the acorn bags and navy cord pieces really are delightful and our customers are loving them,” she says.

Peter Pan’s customers now extend all over the country – one of the benefits of an online business – and many have found the brand since it has been added to the Friends of Joules website.

Its designs make the ideal gifts and partywear for children this festive season. “It was such a great boost for Joules’ team to have recognised the potential in Peter Pan’s Wardrobe and add it to their website,” says Alexandra.

“It has helped us expand and I can’t wait for spring/summer 2022 when we are going to be adding more lifestyle and interiors piece – so watch this space.”